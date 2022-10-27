Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers charged
Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen.
WISN
New police video shows deadly shootout with murder suspect
MILWAUKEE — Warning: Above video is graphic. Milwaukee police Monday released video of a deadly shootout between officers and a murder suspect. It happened on Sept. 2, in the crowded downtown entertainment district. The incident began when police spotted a stolen vehicle connected to Ernest Blakney, who was wanted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
Edited video shows deadly Milwaukee shoot-out between gunman, officers
Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.
WISN
Milwaukee Police investigate shooting of girl, 13
MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was shot Monday afternoon near Sherman Blvd. and Fairmount Ave., according to Milwaukee Police. Both Milwaukee Police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office initially reported the teen had been shot in Washington Park around 5 p.m. But Milwaukee police say additional information helped them determine the shooting actually happened earlier in the day, around 2:30 p.m.
White Man Who Grabbed Black Man's Neck In Viral Video Faces Charges
The man accused Trevon Burks, who relatives said has a disability, of stealing a bicycle before choking him in the shocking video.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
WISN
Two men charged with attacking, killing man at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Two men are facing charges in a deadly attack at a Milwaukee gas station. Investigators said three men attacked Rodney Surprise near 5th Street and Chase Avenue Tuesday night, dragging him out of the gas station, hitting him and stealing his car. Prosecutors charged Terry Johnson and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
A 23-year-old man dies in 33rd and Center shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD: Teen boys among Sunday shooting victims
The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five shootings Sunday, Oct. 30. Two of the victims were 16-year-old boys.
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot after argument near Muskego and Becher: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded after an argument on the city's south side early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. Police said the 28-year-old victim was shot near Muskego and Becher around 2:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It was the...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Suspected Of Killing Krystal Tucker Outside Brownstone Social Lounge Arrested
Milwaukee police said that the man suspected in the death of Brownstone Social Lounge waitress Krystal Tucker was arrested in Glendale on Friday. In the shooting on February 10 that claimed the life of Krystal N. Tucker, 31, and injured two of her coworkers, Jordan M. Tate, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury.
WISN
Milwaukee police: One man dead in double shooting, crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a deadly shooting at 33rd and Center streets Saturday afternoon. Police said a 23-year-old man died at the scene and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition. Darren Rainey told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys a car crashed into his fence just...
WISN
Two men charged with killing Milwaukee woman, setting her body on fire
MILWAUKEE — Two men are being charged in the killing of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and burning her body. Sultan Shareef and Johnny Hopgood are facing multiple charges in the killing of Kania Brunson. Someone discovered Brunson's remains on Sept. 24 near Keefe Avenue and Palmer Street. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced for impersonating an officer, theft
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating an officer to steal from people in 2020. Kenneth Wells, 47, pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer and theft on Oct. 24. As part of a deal with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed. According...
Local mother and baby boy were hit while trick-or-treating
A mother is holding her almost one-year-old son tight after being hit by an SUV while trick-or-treating.
whbl.com
12 Victims I-D’d, but Washington County Illegal Photo and Video Case May Involve Even More
The case of a person caught taking illegal photos and videos of juvenile girls in neighboring Washington County may be more extensive than first thought. Seventeen-year-old Bryan Seban of the Town of Polk is already facing twenty-seven felony charges including exposing a child to harmful material, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device, and possession of child sexual abuse material. Those charges were filed this past Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with images taken when high school acquaintances would be visiting to swim at Seban’s house and would be changing in or out of their swimsuits.
