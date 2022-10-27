Read full article on original website
Lewis: Ready to be Snowmass mayor
I take an active interest in whatever community I finds myself. I am grateful for being able to have lived in Snowmass Village since graduation from Colgate University in 1996 and believe being elected mayor will allow me to give back to the community that has afforded me the opportunity to live, play, and thrive here.
Doyle: Reasons for a yes!
Voting yes on 2B means continued funding for the parks, trails and open space that benefit locals and tourists alike. The benefits of renewing this tax include the continued care of 30(!) parks; 60 miles of Nordic trails; 38 miles of bike trails (150,000 users per year on the Marolt Bridge!); 13,000 trees; the Cozy Point facility and all the programs out there; the Aspen Rec Center; and the Iselin Park Tennis and Pickleball Courts (soon to get an upgrade!).
Romero: Right skills and temperament
Good governance begins with good leadership skills, and Susan Marolt has them in abundance. How do I know? Susan and I served the community for five-plus years together on the Aspen School District Board of Education. My sincere observations: She possesses a deep business acumen (30-plus years in the accounting...
McQueeney: Working hard for you in Eagle County as commissioner
Eagle County is a great place to live! It has been my honor to represent you as your county commissioner for the past several years to address the issues you have told me are important to you. I look forward to continuing to build a stronger community with your vote again this election year.
Doyle: Reason STRs are on ballots all over
The phenomenon of short-term rentals has changed over time. What was once seen as a great option for locals and visitors alike has morphed into the equivalent of many mini hotels scattered throughout town, creating myriad problems. It should come as no surprise that the short-term rental issue is on...
Infante: Consider rights you hold dear
As fire swept across Basalt mountain July 3, 2018, townsfolk gathered at Basalt High School for a briefing from Colorado Parks & Wildlife — the authority responsible for the unsupervised gun range that had no fire suppression equipment whatsoever, not even a fire extinguisher, but where illegal tracer rounds were discharged, igniting the 15,000-acre blaze.
Shore: Heart of community
Times have changed greatly since I served on Snowmass Village Town Council from 1989 to 1993. What hasn’t changed is the heart of our community, and our residents’ desire to connect in a meaningful way with one another and the beauty of our environment. My husband, Michael, and...
Caskey: How I read it
I was disappointed earlier to read a couple of weeks ago that The Times will not publish political endorsements this year. For decades many of us have looked to The Aspen Times endorsements as we consider who to support in local political races. However, what I read in Don Rogers’...
Overeynder: Always learning
Thank you Stephanie Soldner for giving us tips on how to use Aspen Parking Department’s new free 15 minute parking system. (Aspen Times, Letter to the Editor, 10/28/22.) I will add Tip No. 9: If the PayByPhone App that worked perfectly fine last year doesn’t work this year, delete the app and download the latest version. The new app remembers all your user information.
Obituary: Robert “Wyatt” Wheeler
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce our beloved Son, Wyatt Wheeler, passed suddenly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at age 27. Wyatt was born in Royal Oak, Michigan with his twin brother, Gannon, on January 22, 1995. When Wyatt was six, the family moved to Aspen, Colorado where he attended Aspen Country Day School. At 12-years old, Wyatt and his twin brother became the inspiration for an award-winning children’s book series, written by their mother and Keith Hemstreet, titled, Travels with Gannon & Wyatt. During this time, Wyatt co-founded a literacy non-profit, the Youth Exploration Society, and continued his work with JP Hall Children’s Charities, where he had volunteered each Christmas since he was a boy. After graduating from Aspen High School in 2013, Wyatt pursued a college degree at Texas Christian University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with a minor in Business in 2017. At TCU, Wyatt was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He returned to Aspen to start his career, getting his Real Estate Broker’s license and working for Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty in 2018. After four years in the real estate business, Wyatt decided to further his education and enrolled in TCU’s Neeley School of Business MBA program, and was on pace to graduate in the spring of 2023. This past summer, Wyatt and his brother participated in an internship at their family business, Enterprise Electronics, working in the automotive industry, which was one of Wyatt’s many passions.
O’Leary: The clear choice
We are voting for Elizabeth Velasco for state representative for District 57. because, as a small business owner and a wildland firefighter, she is the candidate who is most in touch with the needs and values of our new house district. Elizabeth knows how important it is to find more...
Siegel: Grateful for high level of care
Vote yes on 6A for an increase of .599 mills for the Aspen Ambulance District. This will benefit you as a member of our community, regardless of race, gender, income level, religious orientation, or any other distinction or category you may be a member of. When you are at your...
Stephenson: Have not attacked staff
This letter is in response to Parker Lathrop’s opinion piece in the Aspen Daily News. I would point to an important fact: Those supporting Michael Buglione have never criticized current or past patrol deputies or jail deputies. Their service and commitment has never been in question. Our questions throughout have been about the management, or lack thereof, of Joe DiSalvo.
Ferrara: Disagreed with jail management
I worked for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and was humbled to serve the people of Pitkin County. I am not disgruntled. I did not get fired. I left because I was morally and philosophically opposed to the changes that were made to how the jail is managed and how detainees were treated. I write this letter because of how much I loved my job and because I still care about the Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson: About truth, not disgruntlement
Disgruntled. Vitriolic. Bullying. Intimidation. Words that are much more appropriate in describing the environment that Sheriff DiSalvo has recently created. Things may look good on the outside — but not on the inside. It’s what is on the inside that truly matters. Rarely do we get a glimpse...
Balentine: Agencies rely on each other
Recently, the Aspen Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors passed a resolution that unanimously agreed that “it is in the best interest of the district, which includes the public we jointly serve, for Aspen Ambulance to have a more stable funding source to maintain its excellent level of service, as would be provided by the passage of Aspen Ambulance District’s Ballot Issue 6A.”
