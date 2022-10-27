Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Noal Akins, 84
Noal Akins, age 84 of Oxford, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022. Noal was born in Tippah County, Mississippi to the late Noal and Opal Akins. His early years as the eldest of 10 children prepared him for a future of serving on teams throughout his life. Noal...
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground
HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
hottytoddy.com
MSDH Says Medical Marijuana Should Be Available Around January
Patients who are waiting for medically prescribed marijuana could see product on shelves around the first of the year, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. On Thursday, MSDH updated media on the state’s new Medical Cannabis Program that voters approved about two years ago. According to Kris...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Oxford Eagle
desotocountynews.com
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports scoreboard
Center Hill 64, Booneville 62 (Center Hill-Jonathon Mitchell game-winning shot defeats a defending state champion.) Center Hill 0, Starkville 0 (draw) Northwest 3, Pearl River 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22) Women’s Soccer. NJCAA Region 23 Quarterfinals. Northwest 3, East Central 0. SPORTS ETC.: Northpoint Christian School will open the TSSAA...
desotocountynews.com
Women accused of scamming gift cards from a store
Southaven police are looking for a pair of women accused of tricking a cashier into uploading more than $1,000 onto gift cards. Police say the two women, both African-American, entered the Family Dollar at 8650 U.S. Highway 51 North back on Oct. 9 and are accused of shoplifting and scamming the cashier into the illegal upload.
Two accused of stealing thousands from MS high school, library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Two women are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a high school and library in Marshall County on separate occasions, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor announced. Former secretary Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from the H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank […]
Senatobia, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Senatobia. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
actionnews5.com
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
Accused shoplifter arrested after chase where Collierville Police said he attempted to ram squad car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after Collierville Police said a shoplifting incident turned into a chase where the suspect attempted to ram a squad car. Kirk Sandifer, 39, is in custody, charged with theft, aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and reckless driving. According...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss drops intense hype video ahead of Saturday night game at Texas A&M
Ole Miss released an intense hype video prior to Saturday’s tilt against Texas A&M. This will be an important road game for No. 15 Mississippi. The hype video included dramatic background music and highlights from games in recent years. The video also included clips from previous Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchups.
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer defeats LSU in shootout to advance to quarterfinals of SEC tournament
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year showed why she is the best to ever do it Sunday afternoon as Ole Miss (9-6-4) shut out LSU (9-3-7) in a match that was decided on penalty kicks. Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense kept the Tigers off the board through regulation, two overtime periods, and three rounds of penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals.
actionnews5.com
Mother furious after videos surface of an adult fighting her daughter
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County Schools mother is still coming to grips with a situation from last week that has since gone viral on social media. Shemeka Stringer’s daughter, Sparkle, was involved in a fight outside Lake Cormorant High School, which included other students and another DeSoto County parent. The fight happened on Oct. 19.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss jumps to No. 11 in latest AP Poll
Ole Miss jumped four spots to No. 11 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 rankings following a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M on the road. The Rebels used a third-quarter surge to fend off the Aggies a week after suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of LSU.
