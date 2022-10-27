Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offsThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox9.com
Gophers football: PJ Fleck recaps Rutgers, talks Nebraska and Halloween
MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck heard some of the audible groans despite the University of Minnesota football team snapping a three-game skid with a 31-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday. The Gophers are 5-3, 2-3 in the Big Ten and are one win away from solidifying another bowl game appearance. But the offense wasn’t exactly dynamic in beating the Scarlet Knights. Tanner Morgan completed 14 passes for 122 yards. His longest play of the day went for 21 yards.
fox9.com
Behind Mo Ibrahim & defense, Gophers pound Rutgers 31-0 to end 3-game skid
MINNEAPOLIS - Being back on their home field was just what the University of Minnesota football team needed to get their first win in more than a month. That, and a heavy dosage of running back Mo Ibrahim. The sixth-year senior, one of the Gophers’ "Encore 4," had 36 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gophers to a 31-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday in front of more than 49,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota improves to 5-3 on the season, 2-3 in Big Ten play and a three-game losing skid is over. It’s also the Gophers’ first shutout since opening the season with a 38-0 win over New Mexico State, and the first shutout of a Big Ten opponent since 2004.
fox9.com
PJ Fleck speaks after Gophers beat Rutgers 31-0
Coach P.J. Fleck addresses the media after the Gophers's 31-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday in front of more than 49,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota improves to 5-3 on the season, 2-3 in Big Ten play and a three-game losing skid is over.
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
fox9.com
Minnesota Powerball players hope for ultimate treat on Halloween as jackpot hits $1B
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - At the Holiday Gas Station on Highway 55 and Boone Avenue in Golden Valley, customers are hoping for more treat than trick as they try to win the lottery on All Hallow's Eve. "I got five tickets so that's a lot, but it's a...
fox9.com
Minnesota buys ‘cutting-edge’ technology to remove PFAS from water in East Metro
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced on Monday the purchase of state-of-the-art technology aimed at removing and destroying "forever chemicals" from contaminated water in the environment. Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, have been linked to serious health problems. State officials say...
fox9.com
Warehouse fire sparks three-alarm response in Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A printing press that caught fire Monday night at a warehouse in Maple Grove drew a three-alarm response. The Maple Grove Fire Department responded around 6 p.m. to the fire at the RR Donnelley, a commercial printing company based out of Chicago, at 7401 Kilmer Lane, just off Highway 169 north of I-94.
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
fox9.com
Hundreds of volunteers search in Eagan for missing man, Bryce Borca
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search efforts continue to find a man who went missing in Eagan, Minnesota, on Sunday. Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, October 30. He hasn't been seen since.
fox9.com
Mayor Frey: Data shows Operation Endeavor is working
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says a new initiative to combat violence and crime in the city is showing results in its first month. During a news conference on Monday, Mayor Frey touted the results saying data from the first four weeks of the operations is showing positive results in battling crime.
fox9.com
Band mourns lost of heavy metal guitarist who police say was killed by drunk driver on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man driving home from a heavy metal gig over the weekend in Wisconsin was killed after troopers say a suspected drunk driver, driving the wrong way on I-94, hit his vehicle. "Yeah, I'd like to believe that he absolutely, absolutely killed every song that he...
fox9.com
Eagan police searching for missing man
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search efforts are underway on Sunday for a missing man in Eagan, Minnesota. Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. He hasn't been seen since. According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.
fox9.com
Operation Endeavor: Minneapolis officials provide update on first month of program
The City of Minneapolis’ Office of Community Safety has worked with local, state, and federal partners to establish a new plan for reducing criminal activity in the city. On Monday, October 31, officials released their first public report detailing Operation Endeavor's first 28 days.
fox9.com
Man found dead in Wisconsin jail cell
(FOX 9) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at a Wisconsin jail early Sunday morning. The Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that corrections officers discovered the man in his cell at the Polk County Jail at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. He was unconscious and not breathing.
fox9.com
Man found fatally shot inside Minneapolis home
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a residence in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:25 p.m. on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside the residence.
fox9.com
CANCELED: Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing toddler, who police believe was taken by a non-custodial parent in Apple Valley on Sunday. The Amber Alert was issued Sunday night around 10 p.m. and was canceled Monday around 4:45 a.m. The...
fox9.com
Fire breaks out at condo building in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire broke out in multiple units of a St. Louis Park condo building early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze at a condominium building around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South, according to city officials.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
fox9.com
Advocates for homeless hold supply drive outside Minneapolis mayor's home
A group of advocates for the homeless held a supply drive on Sunday to collect items needed for those without a home. They also used the event to demand a moratorium on the eviction of homeless encampments in the city; while standing outside of what they believe is the home of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
fox9.com
Highway 12 in Independence reopens with upgraded safety features
(FOX 9) - A stretch of highway in the western suburbs that has become known as the "corridor of death" is reopening after undergoing several safety improvements. The 38-mile corridor of Highway 12, which weaves through Hennepin and Wright counties, has been the site of numerous fatal crashes over the past decade, which prompted cities along the highway to do something about it.
