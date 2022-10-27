MINNEAPOLIS - Being back on their home field was just what the University of Minnesota football team needed to get their first win in more than a month. That, and a heavy dosage of running back Mo Ibrahim. The sixth-year senior, one of the Gophers’ "Encore 4," had 36 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gophers to a 31-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday in front of more than 49,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota improves to 5-3 on the season, 2-3 in Big Ten play and a three-game losing skid is over. It’s also the Gophers’ first shutout since opening the season with a 38-0 win over New Mexico State, and the first shutout of a Big Ten opponent since 2004.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO