Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
abc12.com
Flint and Genesee County anticipate smooth election without long-time clerks in place
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Election Day is a week from Tuesday, but Genesee County and Flint are both without their long-time clerks. Flint Clerk Inez Brown retired at the end of September and Genesee County Clerk John Gleason will step down Nov. 2 after pleading guilty to performing a wedding without a license.
Here’s what’s on the November 2022 ballot in Flint, Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- It’s going to take a minute to complete your ballot in the general election on Nov. 8 with a long list of candidates, statewide proposals, local tax proposals and other issues to be decided. In Flint, the ballot includes the race to decide who will...
abc12.com
Bay County Animal Services millage would provide much needed space
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay County voters will soon decide whether to fund a $6 million project for its Animal Services and Adoption Center. It's facing overcrowding and some animals having lived their whole lives in the shelter -- just waiting to be adopted. The rescue service says the...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
Detroit News
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
abc12.com
Neighbors want goat removed from Flint neighborhood and relocated to farm
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents in a tidy Flint neighborhood are upset about a goat being allowed to be kept in a cage in their neighborhood. “A goat does not belong in a residential area,” said longtime Flint resident Jan Berryman. “That poor little thing is locked in that cage. He has to be suffering, being out in the cold weather.”
East Village Magazine
Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats
This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
Owner calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall to pave way for $1 billion mixed-use project
Out with the old and in with the new — it’s what the Lakeside Mall owner plans to do after proposing to tear down most of the property to make way for a new mixed-use project.
abc12.com
Flint students and fans react to assault after Michigan v State game.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four Spartan players are currently suspended for their involvement in Saturday's post-game fight. People across the country are talking about sportsmanship and player's behavior. "You guys get selected from thousands of people to represent your school. And that's how you did it that day? That's just...
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
The Oakland Press
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers
A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
abc12.com
Halo Burger releases limited-edition Wandering Michigander Burger
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint favorite Halo Burger is releasing what it calls the ultimate Midwest sandwich on Tuesday. The Wandering Michigander Burger starts with a Halo Burger QP quarter-pound patty. It includes Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch. The burger, which will be available from Nov....
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc estate has French-inspired architecture
Oooh-la-la ― A Grand Blanc estate that transports people to the French countryside of yesteryear is up for sale. Located at 6353 Belsay Road near Perry Road, the home has European/French-inspired architecture and is cradled by nearly 49 acres of land. Built in 1971, the home, named Chateau du...
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Saginaw’s White Crow Conservatory is for sale, but the music won’t stop
SAGINAW TWP, MI — After nearly two decades, Zig Zeitler and Siusan O’Rourke, musicians and owners of The White Crow Conservatory of Music, are selling their building on Mackinaw Street. But even though they’re preparing to part ways with the building, the concerts, music lessons, community and friendships...
abc12.com
Neighbors say red porch light was a signal for criminal activity, tenants now being evicted
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of complaints and concerns, nuisance neighbors are finally being evicted from a Flint neighborhood. ABC 12 spoke with several neighbors who didn’t want us to use their names out of fear of retaliation about the house on Norbert Avenue. They tell us it’s been a haven for criminal activity and the people at the home would even turn on a red porch light to advertise. “I guess it’s open business when the red light is on,” said one neighbor. “There is a lot of traffic. Different people inside and outside the house, fights, shootings and deaths.”
