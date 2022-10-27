ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Bay County Animal Services millage would provide much needed space

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay County voters will soon decide whether to fund a $6 million project for its Animal Services and Adoption Center. It's facing overcrowding and some animals having lived their whole lives in the shelter -- just waiting to be adopted. The rescue service says the...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit

There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Neighbors want goat removed from Flint neighborhood and relocated to farm

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents in a tidy Flint neighborhood are upset about a goat being allowed to be kept in a cage in their neighborhood. “A goat does not belong in a residential area,” said longtime Flint resident Jan Berryman. “That poor little thing is locked in that cage. He has to be suffering, being out in the cold weather.”
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats

This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint students and fans react to assault after Michigan v State game.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four Spartan players are currently suspended for their involvement in Saturday's post-game fight. People across the country are talking about sportsmanship and player's behavior. "You guys get selected from thousands of people to represent your school. And that's how you did it that day? That's just...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers

A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Halo Burger releases limited-edition Wandering Michigander Burger

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint favorite Halo Burger is releasing what it calls the ultimate Midwest sandwich on Tuesday. The Wandering Michigander Burger starts with a Halo Burger QP quarter-pound patty. It includes Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch. The burger, which will be available from Nov....
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc estate has French-inspired architecture

Oooh-la-la ― A Grand Blanc estate that transports people to the French countryside of yesteryear is up for sale. Located at 6353 Belsay Road near Perry Road, the home has European/French-inspired architecture and is cradled by nearly 49 acres of land. Built in 1971, the home, named Chateau du...
GRAND BLANC, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots

Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors say red porch light was a signal for criminal activity, tenants now being evicted

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of complaints and concerns, nuisance neighbors are finally being evicted from a Flint neighborhood. ABC 12 spoke with several neighbors who didn’t want us to use their names out of fear of retaliation about the house on Norbert Avenue. They tell us it’s been a haven for criminal activity and the people at the home would even turn on a red porch light to advertise. “I guess it’s open business when the red light is on,” said one neighbor. “There is a lot of traffic. Different people inside and outside the house, fights, shootings and deaths.”
FLINT, MI

