MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan called out new Twitter owner Elon Musk for claiming he wants to make the website neutral but in reality is acting on behalf of only one side. “He’s already engaged with a bunch of only far-right accounts” Hasan told fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, noting, for example, that Musk quickly replied to a gripe by election denier and conspiracy theorist Tom Fitton with a promise to be “even-handed.”

1 DAY AGO