Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
HuffPost

Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Re-Bans White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

White nationalist Nick Fuentes has been banned again by Twitter, the Daily Beast reported. Fuentes was reportedly bounced off the platform Saturday, two days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Musk has long railed against what he has characterized as censorship...
HuffPost

Mehdi Hasan Sums Up Elon Musk's Twitter: 'Right-Wing Crazies Make Whiny Complaints'

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan called out new Twitter owner Elon Musk for claiming he wants to make the website neutral but in reality is acting on behalf of only one side. “He’s already engaged with a bunch of only far-right accounts” Hasan told fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, noting, for example, that Musk quickly replied to a gripe by election denier and conspiracy theorist Tom Fitton with a promise to be “even-handed.”

