Read full article on original website
Related
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is 'not interested in solving problems'
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of 'war profiteering' off Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden escalated weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains from a spike in prices he attributes to Russia's war in Ukraine. "Record profits today are not because...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a 'full Swiftie'
The idea for Cody Keenan's New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It's a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama's chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the "speech cave," as Obama's wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters' phones in the last week from both...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US convenes over 30 countries to address ransomware as hacks of hospitals, critical infrastructure continue
The Biden administration will convene three-dozen allied governments on Monday and Tuesday for a fresh round of talks on how to stem the tide of ransomware attacks that have disrupted critical infrastructure firms around the world and cost businesses many millions of dollars. The second annual "summit" to counter ransomware...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'We can walk and chew gum at the same time': Cheri Beasley vows to fight inflation and for abortion rights
Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in North Carolina, said Sunday her state needed a senator "who's going to fight hard to lower costs" but avoided a question over whether she was satisfied with how President Joe Biden and national Democrats have handled inflation. "Folks want to know...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions
The Supreme Court is poised to say that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration in admissions programs, a decision that will likely overturn decades-old precedent and could diminish the number of African American and Hispanic students in higher education. During a marathon session lasting almost five...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows' challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena
A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution's Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows' lawsuit.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department says 'vigilante ballot security efforts' in Arizona are likely illegal
The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations "raise serious concerns of voter intimidation," the Justice Department wrote, adding that "vigilante ballot security efforts" and "private campaigns...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress. "Anything that I can do to earn your vote or your support? Any questions?" he asks over and over as he encounters new people at an outdoor mall here in Tucson. Ciscomani is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. "Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Fed may have to blow up the economy to get inflation under control
The Federal Reserve is most likely going to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday, its fourth straight supersized hike. And it's still possible another rate increase of that magnitude could come in December. But the big question for many investors -- and American...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Iran envoy says he is focused on 'where we can be useful' and not going to 'waste our time' on nuclear deal right now
The US Special Envoy for Iran on Monday said the United States is focused on matters on Iran "where we can be useful," and is not currently going to "waste our time" on the nuclear deal "if nothing's going to happen." Rob Malley said the US is still committed to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Guantanamo detainee Saifullah Paracha repatriated to Pakistan
Saifullah Paracha, a former detainee at the Guatanamo Bay detention facility, has been repatriated to Pakistan, according to a statement from the Department of Defense. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previously notified Congress in September of his intent to repatriate Paracha, who had been held in US detention since 2003 for alleged ties to al Qaeda.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Challenge to Harvard's use of affirmative action was designed by a conservative to reach a friendly Supreme Court
In an ordinary Boston courtroom in April 2015, lawyers and activists at the first hearing of a challenge to race-based admissions practices at Harvard knew they would see each other again, eventually at the US Supreme Court. Attending that preliminary session before US District Judge Allison Burroughs were lawyers from...
Comments / 0