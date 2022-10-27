Read full article on original website
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while...
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
Five takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting in the state. They sparred over the state's economy, abortion rights and,...
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is 'not interested in solving problems'
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows' challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena
A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution's Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows' lawsuit.
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a 'full Swiftie'
The idea for Cody Keenan's New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It's a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama's chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the "speech cave," as Obama's wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
'I was acting like a traitor'; second cooperating Oath Keeper testifies in sedition trial
Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. "Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters' phones in the last week from both...
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like Elon...
Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions
The Supreme Court is poised to say that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration in admissions programs, a decision that will likely overturn decades-old precedent and could diminish the number of African American and Hispanic students in higher education. During a marathon session lasting almost five...
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of 'war profiteering' off Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden escalated weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains from a spike in prices he attributes to Russia's war in Ukraine. "Record profits today are not because...
Pelosi says children, grandchildren are 'heartbroken and traumatized' in first comments since attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul, continues to improve following Friday's violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren "are heartbroken and traumatized." "Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,"...
