ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Feds appoint special election monitor for Northern California. Here’s what he’ll do

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7UBK_0ipHowth00

With Election Day less than two weeks away, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert has appointed a district election officer to monitor the Nov. 8 midterm for cases of election fraud and voting rights abuses.

Kevin Khasigian will serve in the position, which is responsible for overseeing election complaints in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Talbert also announced that Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott will serve as national security cyber specialist, “tasked with preparing for and responding to digital election threats.”

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted. The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process,” Talbert said in a statement.

The Eastern District of California is comprised of Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties.

Federal law makes it a crime to intimidate or bribe voters, to buy or sell votes, to impersonate a voter, alter vote tallies, stuff ballot boxes or mark ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

Despite a lack of evidence showing widespread voter fraud, groups have sprung up across the country with the intention of challenging the 2022 election results and harassing and intimidating voters.

In Shasta County, a group of people calling themselves a “voter task force” have been reported going to people’s houses and questioning them about their voter registration, something that Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen said is a form of voter intimidation.

Khasigian is on duty in the district while polls are open, and he may be reached by the public at 916-554-2700 or 916-554-2723. In addition, the FBI will have special agents who can be reached by calling 916-746-7000 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov .

Comments / 43

Think about it.Think about it.
4d ago

If digital threats are a huge concern then for all of us legal voters make in person voting mandatory. The government was quick to mandate an experimental shot and look how many millions showed up "IN PERSON".

Reply
8
Casimero Rea
4d ago

Why just Northern California..what about Southern California? Sounds rather fishy

Reply(3)
21
bakkenmania
4d ago

The weaponized marxist democrat injustice department involved should raise red flags of election interference.

Reply
9
Related
SFGate

Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Report highlights exodus of businesses from California

Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
713
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy