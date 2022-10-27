Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters
A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Warns Officials That Using Electronic Voting Machine Tabulators Violates the Law; Cochise County Agrees to Hand Count Ballots
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor and a group of concerned Arizonans have made some progress in their efforts to convince Arizona’s counties to refrain from using electronic voting machine tabulators in the November 8 election. The Cochise County Supervisors (CCBOS) voted two-to-one during a meeting on Monday to conduct a hand count in addition to using the machines, although after a threat from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ State Elections Director Kori Lorick, it may only be a partial hand count.
2news.com
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada
A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake calls break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters 'Jussie Smollett part two'
PEORIA, Arizona — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, called reporters "despicable" for asking her to respond to allegations from the Arizona Democratic Party that she was directly responsible for a break-in at Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs’s office earlier this week. “That is absolutely absurd....
Washington Examiner
Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots
Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing...
Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized, Police Say
Phoenix police said they responded to a call at the campaign’s office after items were reportedly taken from the site.
Fronteras Desk
More Arizona Republican leaders are throwing their support behind Prop. 308
A growing number of Republican leaders are throwing their support behind a ballot proposition that would open in-state tuition to undocumented students in Arizona. Proposition 308 would give all Arizona high school graduates access to in-state tuition and state financial aid, regardless of immigration status. → With Prop. 308, AZ...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CNBC
Albequerque Head sentenced to 7.5 years for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
The January 6th insurrectionist who dragged D.C. police officer Michael Fanone into the middle of a mob, Albuquerque Head, was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison today. Head traveled to the Capitol from Tennessee.
After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers' power back on ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents’ health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards — those under the control of the governor but also others in the executive branch of state government. At issue are rules as varied as which shots are required for children attending...
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
KOAT 7
3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in New Mexico
OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — TheU.S. Geological Survey has reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in southern New Mexico. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened north of Alamogordo near the community of La Luz. The quake happened early Tuesday morning. USGS data indicates only a few people reported that the...
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SFGate
Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
