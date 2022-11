ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO