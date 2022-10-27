Read full article on original website
Fetterman discusses debate performance at Harrisburg event
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — "People are like slamming him. Give him a break, he just had a stroke but he'll be good for office." After the debate, Fetterman's health was once again under examination by Pennsylvanian voters. When asked what they thought about Fetterman's health, one voter shares that...
PA Secretary of State addresses misinformation about voter verification
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A week ahead of the election, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State addressed misinformation about voter verification at a Pennsylvania Press Club event in Harrisburg Monday. Last week, in a letter from Pennsylvania Lawmakers, they expressed concern over state data that showed nearly a quarter...
As illegal dumping problem grows in Harrisburg, taxpayers pay biggest price
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The City of Harrisburg is working to address illegal dumping, by adding a new environmental enforcement officer and using new security cameras to monitor different areas of the city. Illegal dumping comes at a cost to taxpayers. So far this year, the City has...
Crews investigate machine fire at Apex Tool Group in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a fire that just happened in Springettsbury Township at around 6 p.m. Dispatch says that the blaze at the business on 3990 E. Market St. was a machine fire that is now thankfully under control. The scene was quickly cleared around...
Are you already a winner? Time to check those Powerball tickets
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth $1 Billion. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Monday's winning numbers are 19,13,39,59,and 36. The Powerball is 13. The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount through annual payments. Most...
Vendetta mask robber threatens to pull out gun at Lebanon Co. gas station
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking for a man who robbed and fled a Gulf gas station while wearing a vendetta mask. Lebanon City Police say that the robbery happened on Oct. 30 at around 1:15 a.m. when a man wearing a plastic white vendetta mask entered the convenience store at 1201 Cumberland St.
CRASH CLEARED |I-83 now has no traffic delays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The multi-vehicle crash has been cleared and no more delays or traffic hold ups are expected at this time. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | It would definitely be wise, according to PennDOT, to avoid I-83 northbound at Exit 44B on 19th St. A multi-vehicle crash...
Drug Take Back initiative helps people safely dispose of drugs in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York Opioid Collaborative provided several convenient drop off locations to properly discard of unwanted or unused prescription drugs across York County during The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) national drug take back day initiative on Saturday. York Opioid Collaborative said the initiative brings awareness...
Five families assisted by Red Cross following Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.
Lancaster Township Fire Department break ground for new station
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster Township Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station this Saturday morning. Ben Bamford, Lancaster Township supervisor, said getting the project together has been a team effort. He said once opened, the new station will help to shorten response time to community...
Cloudy and damp starting the day, clearing later in the day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will be another cloudy and damp start to the day, the good news is that skies will gradually clear this afternoon. We can expect a mild day with highs in the upper 60s and a pleasant evening with overnight temperatures in the 50s. WARM WEEK:
Car with five passengers destroyed from crashing into tree in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated an overnight crash that occurred on the 3000 block of Union Deposit Rd. in Susquehanna Township, according to Progress Fire 32. Authorities say that the incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 2 a.m., right outside of a residence. The crews arrived...
One dead in multi-vehicle crash at Rapho Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a late night crash that resulted in one death, according to Manheim Borough Police Department. Authorities say that the incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 10:50 p.m. on 283 West between Mount Joy Rd. and South Espenshade Rd. The amount...
PSP Trooper struck by car after investigating crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently investigating a situation that ended with a PSP Trooper getting hit with a vehicle while they were investigating another car accident, according to PSP Trooper Megan Frazer. Trooper Frazer says that the undisclosed Trooper had been actively investigating the scene of a...
Beautiful weekend planned after spooky Halloween clouds
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The final weekend of October is looking good. We'll see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 60s, which is just about average. Make the most of this beautiful Fall weather! Make sure to check out the fall color, too! It's peaking right now.
TRAFFIC ALERT | Avoid I-81, George Wade bridge repairs cause major backup
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT is asking people to avoid I-81 northbound as much as possible unless you're willing to wait in hour long traffic. The huge backup is due to a repair of George Wade bridge's deck spall. The work is reported to have restricted the left...
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
Two vehicles stolen at Messiah University, police investigating
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating after two vehicles were reported stolen at Messiah University. Police say several other vehicles were also broken into. According to authorities, their investigation determined that the vehicles had been stolen in the early morning hours of October 31. Police say one...
Charges filed regarding Lancaster fatal crash in November of 2020
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Charges were filed and approved by the Columbia Borough Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office regarding a fatal crash in November 2020. Frederick Kilheffer, 30, has been charged for homicide by a vehicle. In the early morning on November 9, 2020, police were...
Spooky skies continue for Halloween followed by above average temps later in week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Our spooky skies continue this Halloween. The shower threat will continues as we move through the evening hours. Trick-or-Treat won't be a washout but wet conditions are likely in many spots. It will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s. CLEARING TOMORROW:
