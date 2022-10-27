Read full article on original website
77-year-old man slashed during broad daylight argument in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who slashed an elderly man in the Bronx on Friday. The broad daylight slashing took place at around 3:50 pm in the area of 90 West 165th Street, police said. Detectives determined the suspect was engaged in a verbal altercation with the 77-year-old before pulling out a sharp object or weapon and slashing him in the face. The post 77-year-old man slashed during broad daylight argument in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
Drunken brawl sends woman into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A fight between two women inside a Brooklyn subway station led to one of the women falling into the train tracks below. The New York City Police Department said the fight broke out at around midnight inside the Jay Street and Borough Hall station. The woman who fell into the tracks was allegedly intoxicated. She was described by police as the antagonist in the scuffle. Fortunately, she did not make contact with the third rail and was able to be pulled from the tracks before any trains arrived at the station. She was rushed to Brooklyn The post Drunken brawl sends woman into subway tracks in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 men slashed outside Halloween party in Brooklyn
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight.
2022 Village Halloween Parade in NYC
NEW YORK - The annual Halloween parade in New York City's Greenwich Village returned Monday. Officially called the Village Halloween Parade, the event draws tens of thousands of costumed participants and even more spectators. The 2020 parade was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2021 parade was almost canceled...
Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier
NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier’s booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier’s window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier’s booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531 The post Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
Ex-NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg randomly attacked in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Sarah Feinberg, former president of the New York City Transit Authority, was randomly attacked in Manhattan, police said. Feinberg, 45, was standing at Sixth Avenue and West 21st Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked, according to the NYPD. Feinberg declined medical attention, police said. The man hasn’t […]
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a resident discovered the body of a man hanging from a tree near Pier 42. Police said the grisly find was reported at around 7:48 pm. A 911 call was made to report the body of a man hanging from a tree limb in an area of the East River Greenway near the pier. Pier 42 is located on the lower east side of Manhattan along the southern end of the East River. The NYPD reported today that the death was ruled a suicide. The victim was The post Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks
NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Village Halloween Parade draws thousands
The annual Halloween parade in New York City's Greenwich Village returned for 2022. The Village Halloween Parade showcased hundreds of floats and puppets. And thousands of costumed people marched in the parade.
NYC subway knife brawl leaves 2 men injured
NEW YORK - On Saturday, two men were injured after an early morning knife fight inside a Times Square subway station. According to authorities, at around 2:29 a.m., NYPD officers responded to a brawl in the Times Square Shuttle mezzanine area at West 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway.
Fire inspector stabbed in back in New York City subway station
Police in New York City report that a man stabbed in the back by a knife by an unknown suspect on a subway platform was identified as a New York City fire inspector. Taofeek Ajisegiri, 54, said in an interview with the New York Post that people in America don’t care about each other anymore. Ajisegiri, who was stabbed on Friday, said other passengers just sat and watched. Some even walked by as he was being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and received 12 stitches on his wound. The attack appears to be unprovoked. The post Fire inspector stabbed in back in New York City subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Correction officer stabbed 15 times inside Rikers Island; he's in stable condition
A correction officer inside Rikers Island was hospitalized after being stabbed over a dozen times Monday.
Thief shoots at door, robs cashier at gunpoint at Brooklyn convenience store: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man who shot the door of a Brooklyn convenience store and then robbed the cashier at gunpoint, police said Monday.
NYC streets to go car-free tonight for trick-or-treating families
Today is the day for tricks and treats, but the city is preparing for 'Trick or Streets' as nearly 100 streets will go car-free tonight for Halloween.
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
