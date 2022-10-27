NEW YORK, NY – A fight between two women inside a Brooklyn subway station led to one of the women falling into the train tracks below. The New York City Police Department said the fight broke out at around midnight inside the Jay Street and Borough Hall station. The woman who fell into the tracks was allegedly intoxicated. She was described by police as the antagonist in the scuffle. Fortunately, she did not make contact with the third rail and was able to be pulled from the tracks before any trains arrived at the station. She was rushed to Brooklyn The post Drunken brawl sends woman into subway tracks in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO