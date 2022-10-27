Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
The Highs And Lows Of Modern Warfare 2's Launch | GameSpot News
Modern Warfare II multiplayer launches with some high highs and low lows, Phil Spencer talks more about Call of Duty exclusivity, and EA expands its upcoming Marvel gaming lineup. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had...
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Knows That It's Been "Too Long" Since The Last Big Xbox Exclusive
Microsoft hasn't had a very busy year when it comes to first-party releases, but Xbox users can expect 2023 to be a big year for the console and the brand, according to Phil Spencer. In an interview on the Same Brain videocast, Microsoft's head of gaming admitted that while 2022 had been a mostly quiet year, 2023 is shaping up to be a blockbuster season for Xbox.
Gamespot
Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse Gets US Release Date
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will release digitally on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023. The fourth entry in the beloved survival horror franchise, the game's plot concerns Ruka Minazuki, whose two friends died in an abandoned sanatorium on Rogetsu Isle. She returns to discover the truth of what happened. You will play as several characters to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Producer Opens New Studio, Working On New IP That Aims To "Impress The Whole World"
Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi has started a new studio that is building a new IP that aims to "impress the whole world." NetEase Games announced that it has opened a new development shop in Japan called GPTRACK50 that hopes to create "entertainment concepts" that appeal globally. Kobayashi is also...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam Level Could Prompt Legal Action
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level has already triggered a range of reactions, including some Dutch people praising its realistic depiction of the famous city. However, not all the press is positive, as it seems that a hotel that's clearly depicted in the game is considering possible legal action against publisher Activision Blizzard.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Mei Temporarily Disabled Due To Ice Wall Bug
Blizzard has announced it is temporarily disabling Mei from Overwatch 2 following reports of bugs associated with her Ice Wall ability. According to the statement, these bugs have allowed players to reach unintended locations. The team is currently working to address the issues and aims to have the Arctic explorer back in play on November 15.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Includes Toggleable Tinnitus Setting
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 includes a tinnitus setting that players can toggle on and off. The optional effect, which simulates the real-life ringing in ears that can be caused by close proximity to explosions and gunfire, is a fun addition to the franchise that's been around for some form or fashion for years now.
Gamespot
Xbox Loses As Much As $200 On Every Xbox It Sells, Phil Spencer Says - Report
According to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Microsoft loses as much as $200 on every Xbox it sells. According to CNBC, Spencer recently disclosed that Microsoft subsidizes the production cost of a new Xbox by about $100 to $200 per console. Spencer added, the report said, that Microsoft expects to...
Gamespot
EA Lands Three-Game Deal With Marvel And Disney
Last month's announcement of an upcoming game starring Iron Man was revealed to be the first of several titles based on a Marvel Comics IP, but EA didn't reveal exactly how many Marvel projects it has in development. Today, EA has lifted the lid on its collaboration plans with Disney and Marvel, and has confirmed that it a three-game deal has been signed according to to Bloomberg.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Patch Notes, Catalyst, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 kicks off tomorrow, adding playable character Catalyst, battle royale map Broken Moon, and a whole lot more (as detailed in the Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes). Ahead of the start of Season 15, we've collected and detailed everything there is to know about what you can expect to see.
Gamespot
New Sony Gaming Headset Gets Massive Discount
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset, then you’re in luck, as the entire Sony Inzone lineup is seeing price cuts at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Prices range from just $78 for the entry-level H3 and soar up to $278 for the premium H9, but it’s the mid-level H7 that’s the most enticing--as its price has dropped from $230 to just $148.
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Announced For PlayStation VR2 And Meta Quest 2
The Ghostbusters VR game announced in April 2022 now has a full title and release window. This game, revealed earlier this year as Ghostbusters VR, is called Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. It is a VR title for Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 that's scheduled to launch in 2023.
Gamespot
EA Motive's Iron Man Game Enters Playtesting Phase
EA Motive's Iron Man game has reportedly entered a phase of playtesting, just a month after it was first announced. According to Insider Gaming, testing sessions will be held from October 31 to November 2 and will also feature feedback sessions that discuss how the game will play, what modes it will offer users to explore, plot points, and more.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Character Guides: Tips And Strategies For Each Legend
Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that emphasizes teamwork above anything else, pitting various duo or trio teams against one another to see who will be the last squad standing. With the game's character-driven focus, each Legend you can choose from offers their squad an array of unique abilities that can help them become the victors.
Gamespot
PS5 Reaches 25 Million Units Sold As PS Plus Loses 2 Million Members Following Revamp
Sony has released its latest earnings briefing, shining a light on how the PlayStation business is performing. During Sony's FY2022 Q2, the company shipped 3.3 million PlayStation 5 units to help the platform reach 25 million units shipped to date. Sony sold 62.5 million games, including 6.7 million first-party titles....
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops Include A Free Dragon Mount
Blizzard will soon be giving away free in-game goodies for World of Warcraft in the form of Twitch Drops, with a mount, pet, and in-game toy all up for grabs. As detailed in a new blog post, the first phase of the promotion will start on November 15 with the arrival of the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch. Between November 15-17, players who have connected their Battle.net account to their Twitch account and watch four hours of WoW content on a channel that has drops enabled will be able to earn the Dragon Kite in-game pet.
Gamespot
Gabe Newell Stars in Hilarious Ad Revealing A Cave Johnson Voice Pack For Dota 2
Valve announced that a Cave Johnson voice pack is coming to Dota 2 via a new video starring Valve president Gabe Newell. Cave Johnson is a fan-favorite character from Valve's first-person puzzler Portal 2. The Cave Johnson Mega Kills pack will be included in as part of the upcoming Battle...
Gamespot
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Free Chrome Punk Skin
Most people like Halloween, but everyone loves free stuff. As such, you may be excited to hear that from now until November 15, you can log into Fortnite and get awarded a collection of free goals to work toward for sweet Halloween-themed cosmetics. Even better, you have even longer than that to complete the challenges and earn the freebies. The ultimate prize is the brand new Chrome Punk skin, which looks pretty cool and clearly fits with this chapter's ongoing chrome theme, so read on for how to score this skin and its accompanying cosmetics.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Pays Tribute To The Late Death Stranding Singer Ryan Karazija Of Low Roar
One of the most memorable elements of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding was its standout soundtrack from the band Low Roar. Frontman Ryan Karazija recently passed away suddenly at the age of 40, and Kojima has paid tribute to the man who was instrumental in the creation of Death Stranding. Posting...
Comments / 0