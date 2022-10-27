ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins, KY

Updated Area Trick-or-Treat Dates and Times

Today is Monday, October 31st or better known as Halloween. Johnson Co and surrounding counties will be holding their Trick-or-Treat for kids. The following is an UPDATED list of dates and times for area Trick-or-Treat:. Floyd Co Monday, Oct 31 6 – 8 p.m. (includes Prestonsburg) Knott Co Monday,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Rough River Dam state park to celebrate 60th anniversary

FALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. (KT) – Rough River Dam State Resort Park will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its lodge during the weekend of Nov. 4-6. On Friday afternoon, the park will kick off its annual Holiday Craft Show, a weekend-long public event featuring the work of regional artisans and craftspeople that will run through Sunday. Rough River also has a special lodge room rate of $60 per night (Sunday through Thursday nights) during November and December.
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ABC license spikes biz in Norton

Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
NORTON, VA
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
$5 million Prospect home sells before auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit. The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013. It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five...
PROSPECT, KY
Franklin County (KY) Donates Fire Engine to Flood Ravaged Neighbors

Franklin County (KY) Fire Department has donated a fire truck to flood ravaged Letcher County (KY), according to a report published by The State Journal. According to the report, the fire truck was removed from service in Franklin County and hasn’t been in service for more than a year and the department has tried multiple times to sell the surplus vehicle.

