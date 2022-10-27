ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State

Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
STILLWATER, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
EDMOND, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: QB Gunnar Gundy’s Hands Shaking vs. K-State

Kansas State’s defense wasn’t just dominant on Saturday, it was scary. Literally. Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the game for the Pokes in garbage time of a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats, and Gundy appeared to quickly realize that this was quite a bit different than one of his Friday Night Lights games at Stillwater High against Bartlesville.
MANHATTAN, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Sooners 48-0

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Kick Off Time Announced For Week 10

The Week 10 Big 12 football kick off times are beginning to be announced on Saturday as the Week 9 games close out. After Oklahoma beat Iowa State on Saturday, it was announced later in the day that OU’s home game against Baylor on Saturday, November 5th would kick off at 2:00 CT on ESPN+.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

7 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 27-31

Keep your Hallow-weekend open to attend these haunting events! Celebrate All Hallows Eve and the final days of spooky season with us in Oklahoma City. Visit the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on Norman’s OU campus for an after-hours Halloween party, only for adults. Prizes will be given out for the best costumes while you experience Factory Obscura’s newest Synesthesia installation, created to touch, climb on and immerse oneself within the museum’s exhibits. 7–9 p.m., 555 Elm Ave., Norman, OK.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Proposed Changes Could Help With EMSA Response Times

After 45 years changes could be coming to EMSA operations in Oklahoma City and it could mean quicker response times. EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka the big change will allow them to work with multiple contractors. Under the current EMSA agreement, it must contract out services. Paluka says adding multiple contractors...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man killed in Friday morning wreck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash around 3:10 Friday morning near I-44 just south of Southwest 59th Street. Officials say Luis Ruiz-Esquivel lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Where do you really live?

One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

