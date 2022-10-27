l do not hate them but do not want them moving here. I possess bumper stickers that say"Go Back To The State That Is On Your Plate!!"
I believe the people who moved here from Washington California Oregon and Idaho, need to all move back. housing prices are way too high rents too high and all this other b*******. people coming in from other states trying to tell us how to live I don't think so.
It's a strong msg because native Montanans feel that passionate about our state! We all know why they are coming and what they are trying to do. My opinion is we aren't sending a strong enough msg. Im certain true Montanans are gonna fight tooth n nail to keep it as we know it.
Related
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?
With Summer Over, Why Is Gas Still So Expensive Here In Montana?
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 34