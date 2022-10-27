Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages
SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of Washington's state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn't mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential "triple-demic" as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are...
nbcrightnow.com
COVID state of emergency expires at the end of Halloween
WASHINGTON STATE - The state of emergency in Washington state due to COVID-19 expires at the end of October 31. It was ordered back in February 2020, but most of the related emergency orders have already been rolled back. Some rules are still in effect, despite this change. The state...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Department of Commerce to invest $17.9 million in new behavioral health facility projects
WASHINGTON. - The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDOC) has announced they will be giving $17.9 million in grants to fund community-based treatment for individuals with a wide variety of behavioral health challenges. The goal with these projects is to end civil patient placements at the two largest hospitals in...
nbcrightnow.com
DOJ appoints Election Officers to ensure election safety, voter security
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Election Day draws closer, so does the need for the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day program, which collaborates with Justice Department Headquarters like Attorney’s Offices to oversee election safety, uphold voting laws and more. This year, the Eastern District of Washington’s District Election Officer (DEO) is Assistant U.S. Attorney George J.C. Jacobs.
Comments / 0