Kalispell, MT

Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages

SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of Washington's state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn't mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential "triple-demic" as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are...
WASHINGTON STATE
COVID state of emergency expires at the end of Halloween

WASHINGTON STATE - The state of emergency in Washington state due to COVID-19 expires at the end of October 31. It was ordered back in February 2020, but most of the related emergency orders have already been rolled back. Some rules are still in effect, despite this change. The state...
DOJ appoints Election Officers to ensure election safety, voter security

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Election Day draws closer, so does the need for the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day program, which collaborates with Justice Department Headquarters like Attorney’s Offices to oversee election safety, uphold voting laws and more. This year, the Eastern District of Washington’s District Election Officer (DEO) is Assistant U.S. Attorney George J.C. Jacobs.
