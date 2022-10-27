The Cleveland Cavaliers have got to account for these three Boston Celtic players come Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding high at 5-1 but the boys in wine and gold have a long season to go and tough outs in front of them. While the team is a Top 5 team in the entire NBA currently, and that’s without Darius Garland, the Cavs have to deal with the fact that teams like the Boston Celtics aren’t just going to roll over because of one loss to Cleveland.

