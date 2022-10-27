Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Trailer Unveils A Bewitching New Battle Pass
We're just hours away from the launch of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse. Players have already met the Season 15's new legend, Catalyst, along with her homeworld's moon, where the new Broken Moon map is set. But today, Respawn introduced players to the Eclipse battle pass via a new trailer uploaded to the official Apex Legends YouTube and Twitter accounts this morning.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Player Completes Master Nightfall Activity Without Any Movement Keys
Master Nightfall Strikes are one of the most challenging PvE activities in Destiny 2, but if that activity isn't challenging enough, try doing it with your movement keys disabled entirely. That's just what YouTuber Esoterickk did, as they not only completed the challenge with their movement entirely sealed off, but they did so without any teammates to offer battlefield support.
Gamespot
Last Chance To Snag 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10
Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. This bundle expires today, October 31, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, so make sure to check it out before it's gone.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Patch Notes, Catalyst, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 kicks off tomorrow, adding playable character Catalyst, battle royale map Broken Moon, and a whole lot more (as detailed in the Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes). Ahead of the start of Season 15, we've collected and detailed everything there is to know about what you can expect to see.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go November 2022 Update Adds Guzzlord To Five-Star Raids
After its silhouette appeared in the game's latest loading screen, the Alolan Ultra Beast Guzzlord has been confirmed for Pokemon Go as part of the game's November 2022 content update. Guzzlord will appear as the featured five-star Raid Pokemon beginning November 8, and it will remain there until November 23....
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Patch Notes Reveal A Revamped UI, But No Legend Tweaks
Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, is set to launch tomorrow, and developer Respawn Entertainment just posted the upcoming season's patch notes in a new blog on EA's official Apex Legends website. Of course, much of the changes aren't too shocking--the notes mention more about the new Broken Moon map, including the other two maps that will be in rotation this season: World's Edge and Olympus. This confirms players won't be seeing Storm Point or Kings Canyon in standard battle royale mode, at least not for the first half of the season.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops Include A Free Dragon Mount
Blizzard will soon be giving away free in-game goodies for World of Warcraft in the form of Twitch Drops, with a mount, pet, and in-game toy all up for grabs. As detailed in a new blog post, the first phase of the promotion will start on November 15 with the arrival of the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch. Between November 15-17, players who have connected their Battle.net account to their Twitch account and watch four hours of WoW content on a channel that has drops enabled will be able to earn the Dragon Kite in-game pet.
Gamespot
Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse Gets US Release Date
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will release digitally on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023. The fourth entry in the beloved survival horror franchise, the game's plot concerns Ruka Minazuki, whose two friends died in an abandoned sanatorium on Rogetsu Isle. She returns to discover the truth of what happened. You will play as several characters to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Gamespot
Black Adam Comes To MultiVersus With Arcade Mode
Black Adam arrived in Multiversus today alongside a brand new Arcade mode. He is a slow but hard-hitting superhero, with electrical attacks and the power of flight. Black Adam is a bruiser type character, with lightning abilities that can deal continual damage. He moves slowly, but dishes out big damage with large hit boxes. He can shock opponents with electrical attacks, create forcefields to block enemy projectiles, and fly to evade and recover. Black Adam even has some ranged attacks, such as an electric ball that can chain between enemies. He can also give allies some of his electrical power.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Hits Lowest Price Yet
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on PC a couple months back to rave reviews. If you haven't picked it up yet, your patience has been rewarded. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is currently discounted to $43.19 at Fanatical. This is the lowest price yet since launch, and you'll receive a Steam key that can instantly be redeemed on Steam.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Character Guides: Tips And Strategies For Each Legend
Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that emphasizes teamwork above anything else, pitting various duo or trio teams against one another to see who will be the last squad standing. With the game's character-driven focus, each Legend you can choose from offers their squad an array of unique abilities that can help them become the victors.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Shadow Of Rose DLC - Where To Find The Three Masks
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion is here, including additional Mercenaries content and a new short campaign to playthrough starring Ethan Winter's daughter, Rose Winters. Shortly after the opening sequence of the DLC you will find yourself in Lady Dimitrescu's castle, tasked with finding three masks to obtain a crystal. Here's where you can find all three masks.
Gamespot
B2G1 Free Game Sale At Best Buy Includes PS5 Exclusives And More
Best Buy has kicked off a buy two, get one free video game sale featuring titles for PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The list of eligible games is pretty darn impressive, as it includes a number of PS5 exclusives and a bunch of games that released this year. As usual with these sales, the lowest priced item in your cart will be free. Though many of the included games are full price, you're still getting the best discount available now if you're interested in picking up a trio of games.
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Announced For PlayStation VR2 And Meta Quest 2
The Ghostbusters VR game announced in April 2022 now has a full title and release window. This game, revealed earlier this year as Ghostbusters VR, is called Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. It is a VR title for Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 that's scheduled to launch in 2023.
Gamespot
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Gamespot
15 Unforgettable Video Game Jump Scares
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Horror purists may scoff at the use of jump scares in video games, but there's no denying that a well-crafted injection of sudden terror is amazingly effective at ruining a perfectly good pair of pants. While some titles play the long game with their horror elements, other experiences plunge you directly into a moment that's designed to stress you out. We've rounded up some of the best jump scares in video games below.
Comments / 0