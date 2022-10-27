The Crown star Dominic West has condemned the way Camilla Parker Bowles was treated in 1993 after an intimate phone call she had with the then Prince Charles was leaked to the press.The Netflix drama’s forthcoming fifth season will portray the infamous “tampongate” scandal between Charles and Camilla.In the 1989 phone call, Prince (now King) Charles told his then-mistress, now the Queen Consort, that he wished he could be reincarnated as a tampon so that he could live inside her.A transcript of the six-minute phone call was printed in The People after Charles and Diana split, under the headline:...

