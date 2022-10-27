Read full article on original website
Related
Distractify
What Is 'Walker: Independence' About? The CW Star Lawrence Kao Breaks Down the Prequel Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Walker: Independence Season 1, Episodes 1-4. A couple departs from Boston in the 1800s, eager to make a new life for themselves out West when tragedy strikes late one night. Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara) ventures to Independence, Tex., determined to seek justice after...
The Independent
The Crown star Dominic West says ‘sordid’ tampongate reaction shows ‘how badly Camilla was treated’
The Crown star Dominic West has condemned the way Camilla Parker Bowles was treated in 1993 after an intimate phone call she had with the then Prince Charles was leaked to the press.The Netflix drama’s forthcoming fifth season will portray the infamous “tampongate” scandal between Charles and Camilla.In the 1989 phone call, Prince (now King) Charles told his then-mistress, now the Queen Consort, that he wished he could be reincarnated as a tampon so that he could live inside her.A transcript of the six-minute phone call was printed in The People after Charles and Diana split, under the headline:...
Distractify
Fans Are Seriously Missing Shaka on the Netflix Sitcom ‘Family Reunion’
Fans are confused about what happened to Shaka McKellan on Family Reunion after the Netflix comedy returned for Part 5 on Thursday, Oct. 27, without the Isaiah Russell-Bailey character. Article continues below advertisement. “I was so excited for Part 5 of Family Reunion, and one of my two favorite characters...
The Rice Purity Test on 'Big Mouth' Is Voiced by a Prolific Broadway Actress
The Netflix original comedy series Big Mouth debuted in 2017 and gave the world a new perspective on puberty. In the fall of 2022, the series returned to the small screen for Season 6 with a star-studded lineup of new cast members including Tyler the Creator, who joined the cast of Big Mouth as Jesus, and a sassy new personality test that has Bridgeton Middle School up in arms.
Distractify
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Meet Maury and Connie's Non-Binary Child! Who's the Voice Actor Behind 'Big Mouth' Character Montel?
Netflix's hit series Big Mouth has returned to deliver another heaping helping of awkwardness coated in sticky bodily fluids. Created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll, the adult cartoon follows a group of middle schoolers who "find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty." Thankfully,...
Distractify
Here's the 4-1-1 on 'Power' Actor Michael J. Ferguson and Diddy's Verbal Fight on Halloween
The boys are fighting! Although many social media users are still marveling over Halloween 2022's round of celebrity costumes, it appears that a scuffle almost came to fruition between actor Michael J. Ferguson and Diddy. Article continues below advertisement. Reports share that the Power actor and the mogul exchanged words...
Distractify
Kim Kardashian Was Once Married to This Music Producer and Label Owner
When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s once married life, folks can typically only remember her being linked to Kanye West. After all, the rise and fall of their coupledom remains a hot topic on social media, thanks in large part to the rapper’s shenanigans online. Although Kim Kardashian...
The Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Is on TikTok — Here Are Their Handles
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is here and it's wild. During this installment, we meet couples Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey; Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez; Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia; Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, and Raven Ross and SK Alagbada. Some couples are clearly stronger than others and while I'm sure we've all made our predictions on which pairs work and which don't, only time will tell who leaves the show a Mr. and Mrs.
Is 'Family Reunion' Getting a Part 6? What to Know After the Latest Season on Netflix
The McKellan family has returned for another outing in Family Reunion. The series follows a family of six who moves to Columbus, Ga. to be closer to the rest of the family. It stars Tia Mowry as family matriarch Cocoa McKellan and Anthony Alabi (former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle) as her husband Moz as they raise their five children. It also features Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy) as Moz's mother, referred to as M'Dear.
Distractify
Bartise's Sister on 'Love Is Blind' Isn't Exactly a Fan Favorite
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. It's no secret that plenty of Love Is Blind fans are rallying against Bartise Bowden for his treatment of fiancé Nancy Rodriguez in Season 3. And part of the uncomfortable scenes between Bartise and Nancy now involve his family, who may not see Nancy as the best fit for him. Namely, Bartise's sister, Amalia Bowden.
Wait, Did Henry Cavill Leave 'The Witcher' Because the Show Writers Hate the Books?
Conspiracy theories are inevitable when a leading actor exits a major show — particularly when that leading actor genuinely embodies the hero of a story with incredible aplomb. Article continues below advertisement. So why is Henry Cavill leaving Netflix's The Witcher after Season 3? Some fans are convinced it's...
TikTok Users Are Convinced Barney the Dinosaur Was Actually Murdered Thanks to a New Trend
It's been a minute since Barney was on the air. The children's television series, which promoted messages of love, sharing, and friendship, aired from 1992 to 2010. But thanks to Peacock's latest documentary I Love You, You Hate Me, Barney has come back into the spotlight. The title introduces us to the Texas mom behind Barney's inception, Sheryl Leach, and takes us through the rise and fall of the Barney franchise.
'The Simpsons' Has a 'Death Note' Parody in This Year's "Treehouse of Horror"
Every year, The Simpsons airs a Halloween-themed anthology known as the Treehouse of Horror. In these specials, the long-running animated sitcom becomes a collection of spooky and quirky shorts dedicated to the spirit of Halloween. As an added treat, the names in the end credits are typically changed to become horror-themed.
Distractify
Meet the ‘Drink Masters' Judges (Who Have the Best Job on TV)
We’ve seen pretty much everything on reality TV. Dancing, check. Home renovation? Obviously. Baking and cooking are covered. Naturally, the next frontier in reality programming would be drink crafting, a premise signed, sealed, and delivered by Netflix with Drink Masters. The Drink Masters judges have a job we all envy: tasting creative cocktails show after show. So who are these lucky liquor appraisers? Let’s meet them!
Michael J. Ferguson Is a 'Power' Universe Heartthrob, But Is He Married?
50 Cent’s Power Universe has made a serious case for gritty crime dramas having a place on TV — when done right. Over the years, viewers have shared their mutual hate and love for the complex characters who make up the now four shows the mogul has created. And actor Michael J. Ferguson, who portrays Francis “2-Bit” Johnson, has quickly become a fan favorite.
Meghann Fahy Is From 'The White Lotus' –– Who Is She Dating?
Now in its second season, HBO's The White Lotus has brought the right amount of comedy and drama to our television screens. The social satire follows the lives of guests and workers at a fancy resort called the White Lotus. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, fans are curious to learn...
Distractify
Rihanna's New Song "Lift Me Up" Has This Very Special Meaning
The day that fans have waited years for is finally here: Rihanna has released a new song! It's not a complete album, but who are we to complain? Indeed, the award-winning singer has blessed the ears of her legions of fans with a brand new track titled "Lift Me Up," and yes, it's everything that you're hoping for and more.
Distractify
How Scary Is 'Cabinet of Curiosities' on Netflix? Your Mileage May Vary Between Episodes
Spoiler warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix. Halloween is one of the few times of the year where we actually want to be scared out of our minds. As an entire month dedicated to horror and spooks, the only way to celebrate other than gorging on candy and pumpkin-spiced beers is to watch some horror movies or TV shows. If you don't have the time to have a whole movie marathon of horror flicks, then a horror anthology might be the next best thing.
Does 'From Scratch' Star Eugenio Mastrandrea Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix limited series From Scratch. It's an unwritten rule that every leading lady in a wanderlust-filled rom-com series must have an equally attractive and debonair leading man. Thankfully, Netflix was like, "We got you, fam" when they cast Eugenio Mastrandrea as Zoe...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0