ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning. According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of...
GIRARD, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s City Centre One has a new tenant. The Mahoning County Land Bank has relocated to 100 E. Federal St. inside the complex. The move became necessary when preparations began for the renovation of 20 Federal Place, the Land Bank’s previous home. “One...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots. It centers around homeowners living adjacent to the lots and provides a way for them to eventually own them. Under the city’s new “Mow to Own Adjacent Lot Disposition Program,” if the city owns the land, the homeowner could work towards buying it.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning. Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Crash on I-680 backs up traffic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was backed up Monday morning after an accident on I-680. The accident happened near the 193 exit on I-680. According to Youngstown Police, no one was injured in the crash. Noelle Haynes contributed to this report.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township. The first part just covers a quarter mile. There are still two miles to go. It’s sure to impact some businesses and some are not happy. Vince Furrie owns Sparkle...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Poll worker training emphasizes conflict resolution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -There’s an extra emphasis on conflict resolution in poll worker training this year. Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tom McCabe says it’s always been part of the training, but Mahoning and other counties have expanded it this year. While McCabe says they...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

New Details: Suspect in jail after shooting of 11-year-old in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a child-endangering charge in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Niles Friday. Tawny Stewart, 37, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday. A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf during arraignment, and bond was set at $100,000.
NILES, OH
Cleveland.com

Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter

SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
SOLON, OH
WYTV.com

Event shows appreciation for Trumbull County foster families

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Children Services and North Mar Church in Warren partnered for a Foster Caregiver Appreciation Event. The event aimed to show gratitude and appreciation to all the current foster families in Trumbull County. TCCS workers, church volunteers and current foster caregivers attended the event.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade. The Ohio Water Development Authority for Wastewater and Drinking Improvements is loaning the village $451,575 for five years at a rate of 3.66%. The...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. “The US...
EUCLID, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy