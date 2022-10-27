Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Youngstown man receives sentence for 2 shootings, one that was fatal
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with an October 2020 shooting death in Austintown and a shooting in Youngstown four days before that pleaded guilty Monday in both cases. Samuel Richard, 32, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of murder and...
WYTV.com
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning. According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of...
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s City Centre One has a new tenant. The Mahoning County Land Bank has relocated to 100 E. Federal St. inside the complex. The move became necessary when preparations began for the renovation of 20 Federal Place, the Land Bank’s previous home. “One...
WYTV.com
Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots. It centers around homeowners living adjacent to the lots and provides a way for them to eventually own them. Under the city’s new “Mow to Own Adjacent Lot Disposition Program,” if the city owns the land, the homeowner could work towards buying it.
WYTV.com
Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning. Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.
SWAT Team: 2 attacked in Portage Co., 1 arrested
The Portage County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called to an area residence following an attack on two individuals.
Ohio man pleads guilty to filming repeated assaults of girlfriend who later died
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced for repeatedly assaulting his then-girlfriend while forcing their children to watch. She later died in a hospital. The Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that Thomas Joe Graley pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder on Oct. 26. Graley was sentenced to 25 years in prison […]
WYTV.com
Crash on I-680 backs up traffic
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was backed up Monday morning after an accident on I-680. The accident happened near the 193 exit on I-680. According to Youngstown Police, no one was injured in the crash. Noelle Haynes contributed to this report.
WYTV.com
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township. The first part just covers a quarter mile. There are still two miles to go. It’s sure to impact some businesses and some are not happy. Vince Furrie owns Sparkle...
WYTV.com
Poll worker training emphasizes conflict resolution
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -There’s an extra emphasis on conflict resolution in poll worker training this year. Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tom McCabe says it’s always been part of the training, but Mahoning and other counties have expanded it this year. While McCabe says they...
WYTV.com
New Details: Suspect in jail after shooting of 11-year-old in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a child-endangering charge in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Niles Friday. Tawny Stewart, 37, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday. A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf during arraignment, and bond was set at $100,000.
Bodycam video shows officer shoot suspect outside Ohio high school
Police in Shaker Heights released dramatic bodycam video Wednesday evening of an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.
Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
WYTV.com
Event shows appreciation for Trumbull County foster families
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Children Services and North Mar Church in Warren partnered for a Foster Caregiver Appreciation Event. The event aimed to show gratitude and appreciation to all the current foster families in Trumbull County. TCCS workers, church volunteers and current foster caregivers attended the event.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
WYTV.com
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade. The Ohio Water Development Authority for Wastewater and Drinking Improvements is loaning the village $451,575 for five years at a rate of 3.66%. The...
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
Break-in, attempted break-in at Eastwood Mall stores
There was a break in at Eastwood Mall Saturday night.
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. “The US...
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Youngstown
Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted by phone at 330-788-1064.
Comments / 0