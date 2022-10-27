Former Manchester City Defender Pablo Mari Stabbed In Milan Supermarket Attack

Current Arsenal and former Manchester City centre-back Pablo Mari was the victim of a knife attack in Milan.

As reported by Sky Italy , a male supermarket worker in his 30s was killed by the attacker.

Mari, who was signed by Manchester City in 2016 before being sold to Flamengo, was rushed to the hospital after the attack but isn't believed to have been seriously injured.

The defender is currently on loan at Italian club Monza from Arsenal.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The Serie A club's chief executive, Adriano Galliani provided an update on the Spaniard's condition, via Sky Italy he said: "Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch vital organs such as the lungs or other.

"His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly."

Galliani says that the former City defender was punched in the face before being stabbed in the back but was 'saved' due to his 6 foot 4 frame.

Mari is now set to have minor back surgery tomorrow, to reduce the damage caused by the attack.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to reports in Italy, a 46-year-old man grabbed a knife from a shelf in the supermarket before attacking customers in the shop. The man proceeded to attack six people with the knife before members of the public are said to have bravely intervened to stop him.

The man was arrested and remains in police custody.

Mari's parent club Arsenal released a statement following the attack, in which they said: "We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

"We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

The supermarket chain in which the attack occurred, Carrefour, said: "The company confirms that it immediately took action to alert the rescue and the police and to stop the attacker, who was taken into custody, and to ensure the proper conduct of the rescue operations."

The chain also said that they were offering psychological support for all customers and staff affected by the attack.

