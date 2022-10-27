Read full article on original website
The Chicago Bears made a huge trade involving Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears have always been good at drafting and developing linebackers. Roquan Smith was not an exception as he was one of the only good early draft picks during the Ryan Pace era. He came from the University of Georgia and became a great player in the NFL. However,...
Analysis: Even his contemporaries are ribbing Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson's critics include former teammates and Hall of Fame quarterbacks along with fans who make fun of his cheesy commericals and cringe-worthy catch phrases after brutal losses
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Special FanDuel PA Sign-Up Bonus for Eagles Fans: $1,000 Risk-Free
The Eagles just keep on rolling. After a beatdown of the Steelers, Philly is 7-0 and faces the lowly Houston Texans in Week 9. To help celebrate the sensational start to the season, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving Eagles fans a risk-free $1,000 bet! Here’s how it works:. FanDuel Promo...
Are the Atlanta Falcons preparing to sign MVP QB Lamar Jackson?
Terry Fontenot has made it his mission to clear the books for the Atlanta Falcons ever since he was hired to be the general manager at the beginning of 2021. It really all started when he traded all-time great Julio Jones in 2021 then he made numerous other moves before he shipped Matt Ryan off to Indianapolis and more recently Deion Jones to Cleveland. They may not have got too much in return, but they cleared up a ton of money.
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
Refs almost cost the Atlanta Falcons another game
We all know what happened late in the game when the Atlanta Falcons traveled to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Grady Jarrett had a routine sack on Tom Brady that would have forced the Buccaneers to punt as they were up by six points, but instead referee Jerome Boger threw an inexplicable flag for roughing the passer — it was simply one of the worst flags in NFL history.
Penguins showing Pittsburgh's offensive woes not limited to Steelers
The Pittsburgh Penguins are struggling so much offensively of late, I think there is only one solution to their problems. They should fire Matt Canada. Seriously, I checked this TribLIVE Twitter poll yesterday, and after the first 315 votes, 92.7% of respondents said that Canada should be fired by the Steelers.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bills-Packers tweet is the last thing Green Bay wants to see
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s flirtation with the Buffalo Bills continued on Twitter, which won’t help the Green Bay Packers odds. In this day and age, two words typed in a social media post can make all the difference. Everything Odell Beckham Jr. does at this...
Jerry Jones signals potential all-in trade deadline for Cowboys
Leading up to the trade deadline, Jerry Jones is getting the hopes up of every Dallas Cowboys fan. Every single team in the NFL right now — including the Dallas Cowboys — should be picking up the phone to see what they can do to improve their team in advance of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. If you do nothing, you better be mighty confident that there were no good options to upgrade available, or mighty confident in what you already have on-roster.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face
Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994
With it being Halloween, we’re looking at the five scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994. The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of great players in their nearly 100+ years of operation. While not every great player has had the scariest of demeanor or made opposing players sweat due to how impactful they were, there were a few who fit that bill.
