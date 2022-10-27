Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
GF teen driver hurt when vehicle hits tree
An 18-year-old Grand Forks driver was injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident. Grand Forks Police say at about 5:00 pm, Adam Weshnevski was driving a vehicle eastbound from the 2000 block of 32nd Avenue South…when the vehicle crossed the center median into oncoming traffic. The vehicle struck a...
valleynewslive.com
18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
trfradio.com
Man Pinned Inside Vehicle Following DUI Crash
A Gilby, North Dakota man has been charged with DUI following a single vehicle accident Thursday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59 year old male was injured when the northbound 1996 GMC Sierra he was driving entered the ditch 4 miles southwest of Ardoch, and struck a tree. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. He was then transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with “serious injuries”.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Grand Forks Police Department said Monday, the woman shot by her 21-year-old son has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison was taken to Altru for medical treatment after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.
kvrr.com
Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her own son last week in Grand Forks has died. Police say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries at Altru. They say it appears her son, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
kvrr.com
Grand Forks apartment building catches fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – No one is hurt during a fire at an apartment building. Crews went to the 2700 block of South 25th Street. They saw smoke coming from a ground level unit. The fire department says the flames were quickly put out and damage to the...
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
valleynewslive.com
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says a 21-year-old Grand Forks man shot his mother on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself. The man was found dead in the driveway and the woman was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Police...
kroxam.com
ARREST/REPORT-OCTOBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Terry Wayne Watts, 40, of Northwood, for 1st-Degree Drug Sales of 10 grams or more of Cocaine/Heroin/Meth within 90 days. Daniel John Hassel, 38, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI.
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
(PHOTOS) To make you feel like you were at the concert in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
valleynewslive.com
Fighting Hawks Hold Off Wildcats, 34-31
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - In a game where neither team led by more than 10 points, No. 23 North Dakota (5-3) defeated Abilene Christian (5-3), 34-31, in non-conference play inside the Alerus Center on Saturday evening. The Fighting Hawks saw their lead trimmed to 34-31 with 7:48 left...
und.edu
Finalists named for College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines deanship
Open forums will be held Nov. 1 for Margaret Moss, Nov. 7 for Maridee Shogren. Two finalists have been invited to interview for the College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines deanship at the University of North Dakota. The new hire will be the first permanent dean since early 2019, when then-Dean Gayle Roux stepped down.
Comments / 0