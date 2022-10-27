ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says

A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

TribCast: The role of churches in politics

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jeremy and James about the rarely enforced rules barring churches from directly or indirectly participating in political campaigns.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Karoline Leavitt recalls being in her New Hampshire college dining hall in 2018, filling out an application for a White House intern job while her friends were tailgating at a football game. “I remember thinking, ‘If I made this opportunity, it’s worth missing any football game...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy