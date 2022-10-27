Read full article on original website
What was she thinking??? Obviously it certainly wasn't about the surveillance cameras that are everywhere these days. Or maybe she needed three hots and a cot because it's getting cold outside.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man walking north on Interstate 5 died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southern Shasta County, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 28-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 north on Interstate 5 north of the Main Street on-ramp in Cottonwood.
actionnewsnow.com
5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school
REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack
REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
krcrtv.com
Local attacked by machete-wielding suspect near market in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a local with a machete outside of a market store in south Redding on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the attack happened off of Highway 273, near the Clear Creek Grocery & Market, at around 7:30 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Felon found with fully loaded AR-15 rifle in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — A convicted felon was arrested in Shasta County after deputies say they found him with multiple rifles and ammunition. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, when SHASCOM officials were called to check on a car parked in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain, CA. Deputies in Burney responded to the call and found 36-year-old Andrew Leland Pace behind the wheel. A quick search uncovered that Pace is a convicted felon from Santa Cruz county, currently out on probation.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after chase through Shasta County in stolen vehicle
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man deputies said was driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a chase in Shasta County was arrested on Thursday. At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driving south on Eastside Road in front of Weaver Lumber. Deputies...
KTVL
'47 Ford Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Ford Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire burns an acre of vegetation in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. 2:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department says that firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire burning near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive on Saturday. When crews arrived they saw that the fire was burning near the Churn Creek drainage on an open and...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to look for dead trees by helicopter in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E will be doing aerial patrols in eastern Shasta County on Tuesday to check for dead and dying trees. The patrol is part of the utility company’s vegetation management program. A helicopter may be seen in the Whitmore, Millville and Palo Cedro areas where PG&E...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke will be visible Monday during controlled burn off of Oak Run Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says that they will be conducting a prescribed burn south of Oak Run on Monday from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If weather permits, they will be burning up to 250 acres off of Oak Run Road. Smoke is expected to be visible during the burn.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Redding Police Corporal to stand trial on drug charges
REDDING, Calif. - A former Redding police corporal will stand trial in connection with a large scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge in Redding found there's enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial. after last week's preliminary hearing. According to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
There is an increasing number of medical 911 calls for drug overdose in Redding. Fentanyl is becoming more of a concern for police just like other cities in California. What you will see in this video is the intense addiction that comes along with the drug use. The men interviewed are from Medford, OR and Reno, NV, both living behind the Redding Rodeo grounds near the Sacramento River boat launch.
krcrtv.com
Redding City Council set to address blighted large parcels and increase fines
REDDING, Calif. — On Tuesday, Redding City Council will address the charging of property owners for blight and nuisance conditions on large parcel properties within the City of Redding and readjust the current fines. The current fine for large property owners if a public nuisance is committed and a...
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested after a search reveals meth, pills
REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a home they call a drug house, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Bradley Drive for an investigation into a possible drug activity that was reported after National Night Out.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Haunted House at the Monolith
The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
