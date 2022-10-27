There is an increasing number of medical 911 calls for drug overdose in Redding. Fentanyl is becoming more of a concern for police just like other cities in California. What you will see in this video is the intense addiction that comes along with the drug use. The men interviewed are from Medford, OR and Reno, NV, both living behind the Redding Rodeo grounds near the Sacramento River boat launch.

REDDING, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO