ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVrRu_0ipHm7Kp00

The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A sure sign that the college basketball season is on the horizon is the emergence of a variety preseason polls. The Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll have already been released, and several more extensive preseason polls have begun to trickle out.

One such poll is the CBS Sports' Top 100 and 1 college basketball teams , in which senior writer and college basketball analyst Matt Norlander - as the name suggests - ranks the top 101 teams in Division I basketball.

Louisville heads into the upcoming season with a fair amount of unknowns surrounding their program, and as a result, Norlander is not very high on the Cardinals, ranking them as No. 100 heading into the 2022-23 season.

"Guard play seems lacking and I'm afraid Louisville fans are going to have to endure big bumps in Kenny Payne's first season," Norlander wrote. "U of L's best player will probably be either Tennessee 6-10 transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield or 6-9 returnee Jae'Lyn Withers. Cards do have size, at least. We did a Summer Shootaround podcast episode on Louisville (because we're sickos), but the real intrigue here is whether or not Louisville can play spoiler in the ACC right away under Payne."

The only Atlantic Coast Conference teams to not get ranked in the top 101 by Norlander were Pitt and Georgia Tech. Four ACC teams placed in the top 25: North Caroline at No. 1, Duke at No. 15, Virginia at No. 16 and Notre Dame at No. 25. North Carolina, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Houston and Arkansas round out the top five.

This is far from the only preseason poll that isn't sold on Louisville heading into the 2022-23 season. The Cardinals were selected to finish 12th in the ACC race according to the league's preseason media poll, and were tabbed as the No. 91 team in the nation by KenPom.com's preseason numbers.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Kenny Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach.

The Cardinals have just six returners from last season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler. Louisville and Payne added 2022 prospects Kamari Lands, Devin Ree and Fabio Basili; as well as transfers Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Hercy Miller to the fold to replace the departing talent.

Louisville will tip-off the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 9 against Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center.

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Exhibition loss a sign of struggles to come in 2022-23

Every year, there’s always a program that loses to a D-II program in the preseason. This weekend, it was Louisville Basketball that suffered defeat. Throughout the offseason, there were a number of winners and losers when it came to the transfer portal. One of the teams that were the biggest “loser” in my mind was Louisville Basketball, which started off with a bunch of holes and finished with a bunch of holes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville

North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne

There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

Watch: Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Highlights vs. Wake Forest

Thanks to the Louisville defense forcing eight turnovers, Malik Cunningham only needed to be efficient while running the Cardinals' offense. Cunningham was 15-23 for 164 yards, and he ran the ball nine times for 28 yards and two touchdowns. He is now just one rushing touchdown behind Lamar Jackson for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in ACC history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Upset

The 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is set to tip off next month. However, exhibition games have been taking place across the country and we had a notable upset on Sunday. Louisville lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yikes. That's not good... "Absolutely bonkers," one fan tweeted. "Yo what,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball piles up 116 points in exhibition win over Brescia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior guard Jaela Johnson opened the first quarter by swishing a 3-pointer, and sophomore forward Haley Stoklosa ended the period by burying one from DEEP. Everything in between — and pretty much everything after — went about as well for the Bellarmine University women's basketball team...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy