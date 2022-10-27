MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--You have the chance to strike a few yoga poses this Saturday morning from the rooftop of one of Milwaukee's newest buildings, Ascent MKE, 700 E. Kilbourn Avenue. We're talking 25 floors high. And beside the view, you can also receive your own plant and a restorative breakfast. This particular session is for all levels and includes various kinds of oils to help you breathe more efficiently. It ends with a meditation and sage for cleansing. Ascent is considered one of the tallest timber structures in the world. Organizers say the sustainability concept works well with the body and mind as well. The event gets underway at 10 am on Saturday and runs for an hour. The cost is $25 per person. Tribal Yoga School is hosting the event. Yoga master trainer, Elissa Albert, will lead the class. She's the owner of Tribal Yoga School. Elissa has been teaching yoga for 10 years, attained 9 yoga certifications and has traveled to India to learn and teach.

