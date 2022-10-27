ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Artist motivated by 'nostalgia' making his mark on the Milwaukee art scene and beyond

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- When you look at a piece of art by Burton Gross, it's a unique piece of work that may take you on a trip down memory lane. "I'm 100-percent motivated by nostalgia," Gross said. ""I loved how cameras were on the Muppet puppets and the lighting and things like that, just as a young kid. I love taking those scenes that I remember, everyone remembers them differently, and I will paint them how I remember them."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Children's Wisconsin staff spreads joy to patients this Halloween

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin got into the Halloween spirit, bringing a little joy to the patients Monday, Oct. 31. There was no trouble finding Waldo at the MACC Fund Center, and movie night came to life with the entire cast of Toy Story at a primary care clinic.
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Go high, strike a pose on the Rooftop of Ascent MKE this Saturday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--You have the chance to strike a few yoga poses this Saturday morning from the rooftop of one of Milwaukee's newest buildings, Ascent MKE, 700 E. Kilbourn Avenue. We're talking 25 floors high. And beside the view, you can also receive your own plant and a restorative breakfast. This particular session is for all levels and includes various kinds of oils to help you breathe more efficiently. It ends with a meditation and sage for cleansing. Ascent is considered one of the tallest timber structures in the world. Organizers say the sustainability concept works well with the body and mind as well. The event gets underway at 10 am on Saturday and runs for an hour. The cost is $25 per person. Tribal Yoga School is hosting the event. Yoga master trainer, Elissa Albert, will lead the class. She's the owner of Tribal Yoga School. Elissa has been teaching yoga for 10 years, attained 9 yoga certifications and has traveled to India to learn and teach.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Marquette professor discusses how religion and Halloween are intertwined

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The spookiest time of year has arrived, but just how far do Halloween traditions go?. Reverand Ryan Duns, an assistant professor of theology from Marquette University's Klinger College of Arts and Sciences joined us this Halloween morning to offer details. He also delved into details about...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Teacher publishes book inspired by daughter

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Racine literacy teacher has followed the old saying, 'Write what you know' and published a children's book inspired by her daughter. "I'm Funny" is all about a little girl doing funny things to cheer people up. "She'd always say, 'Mom, I'm funny,'" Amber Nurmi, an...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Wonder Woman

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 partnered with the Wisconsin Humane Society to feature the latest Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Wonder Woman is a six-year-old dog, described as being super happy and smiley. Angela Speed from WHS joined us Tuesday morning, noting that Wonder Woman is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine Zoo discusses fall plans, including #GivingZOOday

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Halloween is here, and while today is the last day of the most spook-tacular season of the year, the Racine Zoo still has some fun events planned for the remainder of the fall season. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo and Ryen Hetze,...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee poll workers train for conflict: 'A little nervous? I am'

MILWAUKEE (AP) — America is getting ready to vote in the midterm election, and poll workers around the country are bracing for possible conflict in an era of polarization and misinformation. And that's especially acute in swing states like Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, The Associated Press observed earlier this month...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City Christmas tree harvesting to begin Tuesday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Department of Public Works will be harvesting the 2022 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree on Tuesday to kick off the month of November. The 31-foot Colorado blue spruce is being donated by a homeowner on North 58th Street. It will receive a police escort downtown,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Ballet opening its new season this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Ballet is getting geared up to open its next season with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic "Swan Lake." The program marks the start of the 2022 - 23 season of "Timeless Tales," aiming to transport audience members through story, music and dance. "Swan Lake" features...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Lou Malnati's celebrates National Pizza Month in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- National Pizza Month is coming to a close, but Lou Malnati's is introducing a brand new "White Deep Dish Pizza" as part of the celebration. Amit Klass with Lou Malnati's joined us on Monday, Oct. 31 to not only talk about a new flavor of slice that has hit Milwaukee, but also to allow our team to taste it on-air.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hunger Task Force calls shuttering of Coggs Center civil rights issue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hunger Task Force officials say they're filing a civil rights complaint. Until Sunday, and for the past several decades before that, people in Milwaukee came to the Coggs Center at 1220 W. Vliet Street to get assistance. Now, those services are moving across town to the 6000 block of N. 64th St.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine bakery offering limited 'Christmas Cookie Kringle' starting Monday

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Halloween comes to an official close, an annual debate commences in many households: is too early to begin getting into the Christmas spirit, or is it more appropriate to stay prepared for fall-oriented festivities?. For one Racine bakery, their decision is clear as they...
RACINE, WI

