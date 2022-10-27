Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Artist motivated by 'nostalgia' making his mark on the Milwaukee art scene and beyond
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- When you look at a piece of art by Burton Gross, it's a unique piece of work that may take you on a trip down memory lane. "I'm 100-percent motivated by nostalgia," Gross said. ""I loved how cameras were on the Muppet puppets and the lighting and things like that, just as a young kid. I love taking those scenes that I remember, everyone remembers them differently, and I will paint them how I remember them."
'It's a history of all of us': UWM project preserves Milwaukee's home movie history
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Home movie night is often a big part of getting together with families for the holidays. Recently, the Milwaukee community came together at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee to have a community home movie night. Sue Schwaby says she had no idea what she would see...
Children's Wisconsin staff spreads joy to patients this Halloween
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin got into the Halloween spirit, bringing a little joy to the patients Monday, Oct. 31. There was no trouble finding Waldo at the MACC Fund Center, and movie night came to life with the entire cast of Toy Story at a primary care clinic.
Go high, strike a pose on the Rooftop of Ascent MKE this Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--You have the chance to strike a few yoga poses this Saturday morning from the rooftop of one of Milwaukee's newest buildings, Ascent MKE, 700 E. Kilbourn Avenue. We're talking 25 floors high. And beside the view, you can also receive your own plant and a restorative breakfast. This particular session is for all levels and includes various kinds of oils to help you breathe more efficiently. It ends with a meditation and sage for cleansing. Ascent is considered one of the tallest timber structures in the world. Organizers say the sustainability concept works well with the body and mind as well. The event gets underway at 10 am on Saturday and runs for an hour. The cost is $25 per person. Tribal Yoga School is hosting the event. Yoga master trainer, Elissa Albert, will lead the class. She's the owner of Tribal Yoga School. Elissa has been teaching yoga for 10 years, attained 9 yoga certifications and has traveled to India to learn and teach.
'I'm gonna miss this place': Dog owners spend last day at Oak Creek's Runway Dog Park before its closure
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pet owners packed Runway Dog Exercise Park in Oak Creek on Monday, Oct. 31, its last day open. The park's on airport property, and FAA regulations are preventing it from staying there. A line of cars was parked on the side of the road...
Marquette professor discusses how religion and Halloween are intertwined
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The spookiest time of year has arrived, but just how far do Halloween traditions go?. Reverand Ryan Duns, an assistant professor of theology from Marquette University's Klinger College of Arts and Sciences joined us this Halloween morning to offer details. He also delved into details about...
School Bulletin: Teacher publishes book inspired by daughter
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Racine literacy teacher has followed the old saying, 'Write what you know' and published a children's book inspired by her daughter. "I'm Funny" is all about a little girl doing funny things to cheer people up. "She'd always say, 'Mom, I'm funny,'" Amber Nurmi, an...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Wonder Woman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 partnered with the Wisconsin Humane Society to feature the latest Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Wonder Woman is a six-year-old dog, described as being super happy and smiley. Angela Speed from WHS joined us Tuesday morning, noting that Wonder Woman is...
Racine Zoo discusses fall plans, including #GivingZOOday
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Halloween is here, and while today is the last day of the most spook-tacular season of the year, the Racine Zoo still has some fun events planned for the remainder of the fall season. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo and Ryen Hetze,...
Washington Park roadway renamed 'Olmsted Way' in honor of famous park designer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County is celebrating the 200th birthday of a famous park designer with the reveal of a new street name. The roadway through Washington Park will now be known as Olmsted Way after Frederick Law Olmsted. Olmsted designed three parks in Milwaukee, including Washington Park, but...
Milwaukee poll workers train for conflict: 'A little nervous? I am'
MILWAUKEE (AP) — America is getting ready to vote in the midterm election, and poll workers around the country are bracing for possible conflict in an era of polarization and misinformation. And that's especially acute in swing states like Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, The Associated Press observed earlier this month...
Lingering clouds on Halloween before beautiful weather returns to start November
Clouds have been streaming into southeast Wisconsin all day today, but it's still been rather comfortable with a light wind and temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through tonight with a couple showers/drizzle/mist possible from Milwaukee southward. Patchy fog is possible elsewhere. Any...
Spaghetti fundraiser in Milwaukee aims to serve 5,000 meatballs this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time for Spaghetti with the Sisters, a legacy fundraising event for St. Joan Antida High School located on the east side of Milwaukee. Sister Jennifer Dual and Marikris Coryell joined us on Monday, Oct. 31 to discuss the plan to serve 5000 meatballs in a single day.
Hundreds of pumpkins, thousands of kids line downtown Cedarburg for annual Pumpkin Walk
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A special Halloween tradition returned to downtown Cedarburg on Monday night. Thousands of trick-or-treaters took to the sidewalks for the town's annual Pumpkin Walk. The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce expected around 5,000 people to attend the downtown even, which is now more than a decade...
City Christmas tree harvesting to begin Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Department of Public Works will be harvesting the 2022 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree on Tuesday to kick off the month of November. The 31-foot Colorado blue spruce is being donated by a homeowner on North 58th Street. It will receive a police escort downtown,...
Milwaukee Ballet opening its new season this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Ballet is getting geared up to open its next season with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic "Swan Lake." The program marks the start of the 2022 - 23 season of "Timeless Tales," aiming to transport audience members through story, music and dance. "Swan Lake" features...
Lou Malnati's celebrates National Pizza Month in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- National Pizza Month is coming to a close, but Lou Malnati's is introducing a brand new "White Deep Dish Pizza" as part of the celebration. Amit Klass with Lou Malnati's joined us on Monday, Oct. 31 to not only talk about a new flavor of slice that has hit Milwaukee, but also to allow our team to taste it on-air.
Hunger Task Force calls shuttering of Coggs Center civil rights issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hunger Task Force officials say they're filing a civil rights complaint. Until Sunday, and for the past several decades before that, people in Milwaukee came to the Coggs Center at 1220 W. Vliet Street to get assistance. Now, those services are moving across town to the 6000 block of N. 64th St.
Racine bakery offering limited 'Christmas Cookie Kringle' starting Monday
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Halloween comes to an official close, an annual debate commences in many households: is too early to begin getting into the Christmas spirit, or is it more appropriate to stay prepared for fall-oriented festivities?. For one Racine bakery, their decision is clear as they...
Racine & Me: Abandoned Haunted House Complex
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to break down a ton of fun!. To learn more about the events and for tickets: click here.
