Las Vegas, NV

Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 10th at Martinsville

With a lap at 94.998 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton and his No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team earned a top-10 starting spot for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. It was Burton’s fourth top-10 start of the season and his second in the past...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix

The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Brandon Semenuk Goes “Double Duty” with Final ARA Race Ahead of Red Bull Rampage

As the only competitor to have ever won the event four times over its 20-year history, Brandon Semenuk is the king of Red Bull Rampage. And to top it off, last year Semenuk won the event riding a bike with a single crown fork – an unthinkable act and bike build more akin to slopestyle events than a massive downhill event with steeps, drops and cliffs like Rampage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Team Exit Martinsville Speedway Early Following On-Track Incident. “It was an unfortunate ending to our race today at Martinsville Speedway. We didn’t have the greatest car all day, but I think we could have got up there and battled. Something broke during Stage 2 and we hit the wall. It’s not the way we wanted our day to end, but I want to thank Dow and Dap for their support this weekend. We’ll head to Phoenix Raceway to close out this season on a strong note.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023

Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Martinsville Post-Race Cup Quotes (FULL PACKAGE)

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang – “We were solid all day. We had the spin there early and recovered from that. We had a good call at the end by Matt McCall to take two tires, but we just weren’t quite strong enough. We kept locking up the left-front and had a good shot at it. I was gonna cross over the 14 and he parked it and then everybody ran over me from behind and just never got another shot at it, so that was unfortunate, but, overall, it was a really good race for our team and another day of solid progress.”
Speedway Digest

24 for 4: Alon Day wins the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Championship

Alon Day wrote another page of NASCAR Whelen Euro Series history at the Automotodrom Grobnik: the Israeli ended up third in a wild EuroNASCAR PRO Final 2 in Croatia to score his record-breaking fourth European NASCAR Championship win. The PK Carsport driver experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the 17-lap showdown between himself and Gianmarco Ercoli, who was in a must-win situation in the championship battle. Patrick Lemarie won the race to become the 26th different EuroNASCAR PRO race winner in history.
Speedway Digest

SKI Autosport continues successful season at HSR Classic Daytona

After a successful partial season in GT America this year, next up for SKI Autosports is the 8th annual HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, November 3-6. SKI Autosports has entered three cars for the event including a 1985 IMSA GTO Dillon Chassis Corvette #55. The historic race car will take part in the sprint races on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, a precursor for the Classic 24 Hour race.
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1. "We struggled all day just fighting rear grip. Track position is just so important here, but we couldn’t seem to pass. Overall, it wasn’t the best day for us, but hopefully we can pin point some weak spots for next year."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Alex Bowman Press Conference Transcript

Walk us through this process and what it’s been like for you with recovery. “It’s been a long process, for sure. I think Sunday, obviously I didn't feel good. Monday, I didn't feel great, but it was hard for me to identify what was really going on. Typically Monday’s after a race when it's that hot, you kind of feel bad anyway; dehydrated or whatever. Tuesday, I felt great. I made like three laps in a sprint car on Tuesday, just for an Ally deal. I felt great through all that; felt totally normal. Wednesday, I had a crazy busy day and by the end of the day, I was feeling pretty bad. I felt really bad in front of screens and stuff like that. So that's when I kind of identified what was going on; went to see the doctors and went from there.
MARTINSVILLE, TX
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

