Burton Qualifies 10th at Martinsville
With a lap at 94.998 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton and his No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team earned a top-10 starting spot for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. It was Burton’s fourth top-10 start of the season and his second in the past...
NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix
The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
NCS: Christopher Bell punches ticket to Championship Four as Ross Chastain uses the wall to knock Hamlin out of the Round of Eight
It started off slow with Larson well in control of the race with Elliott hot on his trail while they continued to work lapped traffic barely a dozen laps into the race. This would last when finally, the first pass of the day for the lead would happen when Elliott would overtake Larson.
2022 FRM Martinsville II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland score Top-20 Finishes at Martinsville
McDowell and Gilliland score Top-20 Finishes at Martinsville. Front Row Motorsports (FRM) traveled to the 'paperclip' this weekend for the penultimate round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Martinsville Speedway and came away with two top-20 finishes after 500 laps of short-track racing. Todd Gilliland's scored his best...
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Chase Elliott, who will be advancing to Phoenix to contend for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Tell us a little bit about this race and now officially knowing that your team has advanced to next weekend to go for your second title. CHASE ELLIOTT:...
Brandon Semenuk Goes “Double Duty” with Final ARA Race Ahead of Red Bull Rampage
As the only competitor to have ever won the event four times over its 20-year history, Brandon Semenuk is the king of Red Bull Rampage. And to top it off, last year Semenuk won the event riding a bike with a single crown fork – an unthinkable act and bike build more akin to slopestyle events than a massive downhill event with steeps, drops and cliffs like Rampage.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Team Exit Martinsville Speedway Early Following On-Track Incident. “It was an unfortunate ending to our race today at Martinsville Speedway. We didn’t have the greatest car all day, but I think we could have got up there and battled. Something broke during Stage 2 and we hit the wall. It’s not the way we wanted our day to end, but I want to thank Dow and Dap for their support this weekend. We’ll head to Phoenix Raceway to close out this season on a strong note.”
Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023
Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Martinsville Post-Race Cup Quotes (FULL PACKAGE)
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang – “We were solid all day. We had the spin there early and recovered from that. We had a good call at the end by Matt McCall to take two tires, but we just weren’t quite strong enough. We kept locking up the left-front and had a good shot at it. I was gonna cross over the 14 and he parked it and then everybody ran over me from behind and just never got another shot at it, so that was unfortunate, but, overall, it was a really good race for our team and another day of solid progress.”
AMA Pro Racing Announces Provisional 2023 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule
AMA Pro Racing announced today an 18-round provisional schedule for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season boasting venues historic and new and featuring an impressive balance in terms of its blend of disciplines, geography and pacing. “We’ve consolidated the 2023 Progressive AFT schedule into motorcycle riding season and worked...
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Press Conference - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Ross Chastain. We'll get started here. First off, congratulations on advancing to the final four. If you don't mind, tell us a little bit about the race from your seat, but also take us through the final laps. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, our race car...
24 for 4: Alon Day wins the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Championship
Alon Day wrote another page of NASCAR Whelen Euro Series history at the Automotodrom Grobnik: the Israeli ended up third in a wild EuroNASCAR PRO Final 2 in Croatia to score his record-breaking fourth European NASCAR Championship win. The PK Carsport driver experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the 17-lap showdown between himself and Gianmarco Ercoli, who was in a must-win situation in the championship battle. Patrick Lemarie won the race to become the 26th different EuroNASCAR PRO race winner in history.
Transcript: Christopher Bell, Adam Stevens, Coy Gibbs - Press Conference - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by race-winning crew chief Adam Stevens, team representative Coy Gibbs. Adam, I'll start with you. Take us through the race, those final laps there. We had Christopher on Zoom earlier this week. He was very focused and confident that his team to pull this off.
Dead On Tools 250 results from Martinsville Speedway
« Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023 Gibbs Claims Win at Martinsville - Brandon Jones Comes up Just Short of Transferring to Championship 4 ». Latest from Speedway Digest Staff.
SKI Autosport continues successful season at HSR Classic Daytona
After a successful partial season in GT America this year, next up for SKI Autosports is the 8th annual HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, November 3-6. SKI Autosports has entered three cars for the event including a 1985 IMSA GTO Dillon Chassis Corvette #55. The historic race car will take part in the sprint races on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, a precursor for the Classic 24 Hour race.
Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1. "We struggled all day just fighting rear grip. Track position is just so important here, but we couldn’t seem to pass. Overall, it wasn’t the best day for us, but hopefully we can pin point some weak spots for next year."
Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain claim Championship 4 spots in unbelievable Martinsville finish
Christopher Bell had another miracle in his pocket, but Ross Chastain stole the show with a scarcely believable video-game move in the final corners of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. For the second time in as many rounds in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Bell won a race he...
Conwright Credits Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for Career Boost
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jaden Conwright, the inaugural recipient of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, said the award did exactly what it was designed to do for young, aspiring drivers: to get seat time in IMSA competition, gain recognition, make connections and open doors that otherwise would have been closed.
CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson to Lead Field to the Green at Martinsville
· Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Larson, will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Larson clocked in a fastest lap of 19.709 seconds in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to capture the pole. · The feat marks...
CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Alex Bowman Press Conference Transcript
Walk us through this process and what it’s been like for you with recovery. “It’s been a long process, for sure. I think Sunday, obviously I didn't feel good. Monday, I didn't feel great, but it was hard for me to identify what was really going on. Typically Monday’s after a race when it's that hot, you kind of feel bad anyway; dehydrated or whatever. Tuesday, I felt great. I made like three laps in a sprint car on Tuesday, just for an Ally deal. I felt great through all that; felt totally normal. Wednesday, I had a crazy busy day and by the end of the day, I was feeling pretty bad. I felt really bad in front of screens and stuff like that. So that's when I kind of identified what was going on; went to see the doctors and went from there.
