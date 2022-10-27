ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

MSP probes fatal crash between Taylor police car, pedestrian

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Taylor Police patrol car early Monday, officials said. Troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Street near Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving a Taylor Police vehicle, they said.
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bond develops between Detroit police officer and homeless man

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department’s Unsheltered Response Unit is a new branch of the department devoted to helping homeless people in the city recover. With over 1,500 homeless people within the city limits, it has led to a special bond between an officer and one of the men he’s sworn to protect.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

CANTON, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Canton. Caitlin Cecil was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28) in the 7000 block of Charrington Drive in Canton. Cecil drives a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger, license plate EKH7232. The vehicle has...
CANTON, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

