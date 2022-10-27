Read full article on original website
A cloudier Tuesday but still no rain in sight
There aren't any tricks in the weather, just a "spook-tacular" treat for all of us! Temperatures will ease back into the 60s and 50s tonight with just a few clouds but no rain. A weak system will roll through the region Tuesday bringing in a few clouds, but I don't...
Boo-tiful forecast today and tonight
NEW ORLEANS — This Halloween weather is fa-boo-lous!. High temperatures are 74-80 degrees, so it is warm outside. However, for trick-or-treating, many areas will be in the low 70s by 6 p.m., and then reach the 60s already around 7 p.m. It will be dry and partly cloudy. Lows...
Beautiful fall weather for Halloween!
Your Monday, and Halloween for that matter, doesn't get any better than this in fall!. The only problem is we're running very dry and most of us are under a moderate drought. The morning begins chilly, in the 50s. With plenty of sun, highs will end up mild in the...
Mild Friday With Transition to Severe Weather Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Light to moderate rain has begun along coastal Terrebonne Parish. Today we finish with mild 70s and a 10-20% chance for rain at the coast and a slight chance for nearby South Shore locations like Houma, Galliano and Belle Chasse. Rain becomes a spotty chance after midnight -- for inland cities and communities in Metro New Orleans. Coastal showers and storms ramp up into sunrise Saturday -- ahead of an approaching cold front.
Nice Weather Today -- Chance on Friday & Storms Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Cool start for a Thursday afternoon in October (68° NOLA at 1PM), but mild conditions are expected for the remainder of the day. This evening and overnight clear skies, and stargazing/planetary observation opportunities for folks. Remember to bring your jacket -- cool to chilly conditions will prevail.
Severe storms possible Saturday
We've been watching a line of storms move from west to east this afternoon. Once the line passes your area, you're clear of the severe weather threat. As of 1:30 p.m., Franklinton to New Orleans to Grand Isle and points west - you're clear!. Current Alerts: A tornado watch has...
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
Saltwater is moving up the Mississippi River. Here's what's being done to stop it
The saltwater is threatening drinking water supplies in the New Orleans metro area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built an underwater levee to stop the intrusion.
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
Louisiana health officials warn of rise in respiratory illnesses this Halloween season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The season of flu and other respiratory illnesses is upon us, and local health officials said Monday (Oct. 31) it is off to a nasty start. Doctors warn of a possible “tri-demic” on the way, with cases of flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the mix.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
St. Charles Parish conducting smoke tests in the wastewater line Tuesday
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Department of Wastewater has announced that parts of Luling will experience wastewater smoke testing on Nov. 1 to see if there are any breaks in the wastewater line. The tests will occur between 8 a.m., and 5 p.m. Residents could...
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months.
Changes in trash pickup coming to Areas 2 and 3
Major announcements from Orleans Parish Sanitation Commissioner Matt Torri in his address before the City Council this morning. Contracts with IV Waste and Waste Pro serving Area 2 and Area 3 will go into effect on November 7th.
Watch dramatic rescue after deadly chopper crash in Gulf
The U.S. Coast Guard reports one person dead, but two rescued, after a helicopter went down in the Gulf of Mexico off of Morgan City.
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
