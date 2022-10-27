ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

A cloudier Tuesday but still no rain in sight

There aren't any tricks in the weather, just a "spook-tacular" treat for all of us! Temperatures will ease back into the 60s and 50s tonight with just a few clouds but no rain. A weak system will roll through the region Tuesday bringing in a few clouds, but I don't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Boo-tiful forecast today and tonight

NEW ORLEANS — This Halloween weather is fa-boo-lous!. High temperatures are 74-80 degrees, so it is warm outside. However, for trick-or-treating, many areas will be in the low 70s by 6 p.m., and then reach the 60s already around 7 p.m. It will be dry and partly cloudy. Lows...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Beautiful fall weather for Halloween!

Your Monday, and Halloween for that matter, doesn't get any better than this in fall!. The only problem is we're running very dry and most of us are under a moderate drought. The morning begins chilly, in the 50s. With plenty of sun, highs will end up mild in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mild Friday With Transition to Severe Weather Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Light to moderate rain has begun along coastal Terrebonne Parish. Today we finish with mild 70s and a 10-20% chance for rain at the coast and a slight chance for nearby South Shore locations like Houma, Galliano and Belle Chasse. Rain becomes a spotty chance after midnight -- for inland cities and communities in Metro New Orleans. Coastal showers and storms ramp up into sunrise Saturday -- ahead of an approaching cold front.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Nice Weather Today -- Chance on Friday & Storms Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Cool start for a Thursday afternoon in October (68° NOLA at 1PM), but mild conditions are expected for the remainder of the day. This evening and overnight clear skies, and stargazing/planetary observation opportunities for folks. Remember to bring your jacket -- cool to chilly conditions will prevail.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Severe storms possible Saturday

We've been watching a line of storms move from west to east this afternoon. Once the line passes your area, you're clear of the severe weather threat. As of 1:30 p.m., Franklinton to New Orleans to Grand Isle and points west - you're clear!. Current Alerts: A tornado watch has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy