jack1065.com
DTE Energy Foundation granting $420,000 for state-funded violence shelters; Several in Southwest Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The DTE Energy Foundation has announced that $420,000 in grants will go to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in Michigan. The money will be used to support victims of domestic violence in Michigan. Support will be based on bed count and go to critical expenses at each location.
Fox17
New concrete barriers hope to improve pedestrian safety at WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A collaboration between Western Michigan University (WMU) and the city of Kalamazoo has led to the implementation of a tool that hopes to improve pedestrian safety on campus. City officials say its Department of Public Services has put up concrete walls west of Howard Street and...
jack1065.com
2022 Bike Friendly Kalamazoo civic leadership awards presented
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bike Friendly Kalamazoo announced the presentation of three BFK 2022 Civic Leadership Awards in October on Friday, October 28. The awardees, ModeShift Kalamazoo, the City of Portage, and Vicksburg Community Schools, earned recognition for their efforts to make the community more bicycle friendly. ModeShift...
jack1065.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo County woman wins $100,000 Powerball Prize from October 10 drawing
LANSING, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Kalamazoo County woman recently won a $100,000 Powerball prize. 64-year-old Anne Vantongeren of Portage matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11 – in the October 10 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the...
jack1065.com
Teen victim of Barry County fatal crash identified; Driver of vehicle suspected of operating while intoxicated
HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police have released the name of a teenager who died in a crash in Barry County’s Baltimore Township last week on Wednesday, October 26. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Zacharee Mason of Hastings who was found to have been ejected...
jack1065.com
Battle Creek Police identify woman murdered on W. Fountain Street on October 23
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the name of a woman found murdered a week ago on Saturday, October 22. Authorities say 81-year-old Betty Smith was found to have suffered stab wounds when they responded to her home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street around 5:45 p.m. that day.
