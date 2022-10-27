ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

New concrete barriers hope to improve pedestrian safety at WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A collaboration between Western Michigan University (WMU) and the city of Kalamazoo has led to the implementation of a tool that hopes to improve pedestrian safety on campus. City officials say its Department of Public Services has put up concrete walls west of Howard Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

2022 Bike Friendly Kalamazoo civic leadership awards presented

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bike Friendly Kalamazoo announced the presentation of three BFK 2022 Civic Leadership Awards in October on Friday, October 28. The awardees, ModeShift Kalamazoo, the City of Portage, and Vicksburg Community Schools, earned recognition for their efforts to make the community more bicycle friendly. ModeShift...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy