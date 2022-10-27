Read full article on original website
NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix
The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
Nitro Rallycross Continues Sunday with Full Slate of High Stakes Finals
Nitro Rallycross returned to Southern California Saturday, kicking off a wild weekend of racing at iconic Glen Helen Raceway as part of its inaugural global series. The disruptive new motorsport with, “cars that fly and tracks that thrill,” delivered the goods Saturday with gripping head-to-head action, tight passes and nail-biting finishes, all on a challenging course punctuated by a 100-ft gap jump.
Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023
Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
Conwright Credits Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for Career Boost
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jaden Conwright, the inaugural recipient of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, said the award did exactly what it was designed to do for young, aspiring drivers: to get seat time in IMSA competition, gain recognition, make connections and open doors that otherwise would have been closed.
Pole for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Mexico City
For the second time Max Verstappen has topped the qualifying times in Mexico City, but for the first time the World Champion will start from pole position in his Red Bull for Sunday’s FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken. Back in 2019, Verstappen was quickest in...
2022 FRM Martinsville II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland score Top-20 Finishes at Martinsville
McDowell and Gilliland score Top-20 Finishes at Martinsville. Front Row Motorsports (FRM) traveled to the 'paperclip' this weekend for the penultimate round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Martinsville Speedway and came away with two top-20 finishes after 500 laps of short-track racing. Todd Gilliland's scored his best...
AMA Pro Racing Announces Provisional 2023 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule
AMA Pro Racing announced today an 18-round provisional schedule for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season boasting venues historic and new and featuring an impressive balance in terms of its blend of disciplines, geography and pacing. “We’ve consolidated the 2023 Progressive AFT schedule into motorcycle riding season and worked...
CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Kyle Larson Pole Winner Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Win Press Conference. ALL OF THIS SEEMS TO BE COMING TWO OR THREE WEEKS LATE FOR YOU, AS FAR AS MAKING A PLAYOFF RUN. DO YOU LOOK AT THIS AS BUILDING FOR 2023 AT THIS POINT?. “No.. I view it...
SKI Autosport continues successful season at HSR Classic Daytona
After a successful partial season in GT America this year, next up for SKI Autosports is the 8th annual HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, November 3-6. SKI Autosports has entered three cars for the event including a 1985 IMSA GTO Dillon Chassis Corvette #55. The historic race car will take part in the sprint races on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, a precursor for the Classic 24 Hour race.
Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Martinsville Speedway
Q. Chase, what more maybe could you have done to hold off the newer tires?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, I probably needed less laps, that would have been nice. If I would have known that move Ross did, I move done that (laughter). Yeah, we were obviously on a lot older...
Brandon Semenuk Goes “Double Duty” with Final ARA Race Ahead of Red Bull Rampage
As the only competitor to have ever won the event four times over its 20-year history, Brandon Semenuk is the king of Red Bull Rampage. And to top it off, last year Semenuk won the event riding a bike with a single crown fork – an unthinkable act and bike build more akin to slopestyle events than a massive downhill event with steeps, drops and cliffs like Rampage.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Team Exit Martinsville Speedway Early Following On-Track Incident. “It was an unfortunate ending to our race today at Martinsville Speedway. We didn’t have the greatest car all day, but I think we could have got up there and battled. Something broke during Stage 2 and we hit the wall. It’s not the way we wanted our day to end, but I want to thank Dow and Dap for their support this weekend. We’ll head to Phoenix Raceway to close out this season on a strong note.”
Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1. "We struggled all day just fighting rear grip. Track position is just so important here, but we couldn’t seem to pass. Overall, it wasn’t the best day for us, but hopefully we can pin point some weak spots for next year."
Martinsville Speedway is a Complete Sellout of the Xfinity 500
Martinsville Speedway announces a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. As part of the track’s 75th anniversary season, the Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping and pre-race experience. Premium hospitality experiences in The Brake Pad and SkyDeck are also sold out. This is the first Xfinity 500 sellout since 2006.
Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain claim Championship 4 spots in unbelievable Martinsville finish
Christopher Bell had another miracle in his pocket, but Ross Chastain stole the show with a scarcely believable video-game move in the final corners of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. For the second time in as many rounds in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Bell won a race he...
GTP Manufacturers Buy into ‘Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday’ Mantra
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Selling cars. It’s an underlying theme of all motorsports, especially sports car racing. Competing against other manufacturers in front of potential buyers of production vehicles is as old as the automobile itself. How, then, is that race-to-sell dynamic expected to work with the new...
The birth of a dynasty: Liam Hezemans is the 2022 EuroNASCAR 2 Champion!
A second generation race car driver is the new EuroNASCAR 2 Champion: Liam Hezemans rounded out his 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season with a perfect streak of four consecutive race wins to become the second member of the Hezemans family to win a European NASCAR championship. The Hendriks Motorsport driver sped to victory at Automotodrom Grobnik to overtake Alberto Naska in the overall standings in the very last race of the EuroNASCAR 2 season. The 19-year-old also took the victory in the Rookie Trophy.
CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Elliott, Chastain Advance to Championship 4
2nd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1. 5th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1. 8th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1. 11th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1. 13th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1. 19th Erik Jones, No. 43...
The championship battle is on: Day and Tziortzis on pole
The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Finals at Automotodrom Grobnik kicked off with two thrilling qualifying sessions on Saturday morning. The winningest driver in NWES history and championship leader Alon Day topped Qualifying in EuroNASCAR PRO, setting the sails to win a record-breaking fourth title. In EuroNASCAR 2, Vladimiros Tziortzis dominated the rest of the field by lapping the track in 1:28.843. Liam Hezemans ended up second ahead of championship leader Alberto Naska.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Media Availability
BEING IN A MUST-WIN SITUATION WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR YOU? IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CAN DO TO UPGRADE YOUR PERFORMANCE? “I don’t think so. Even the first race here we were coming to win, anyway, so I don’t think it changes your outlook. Every weekend you’re trying to win. I think maybe knowing that you’re in a must-win makes it a little bit easier to maybe try to win the race just from a strategy standpoint because you don’t have to go for the points, where like on a road course at the Roval you kind of shoot yourself in the foot to try to get points and you don’t really have a shot to win the race, so I think for us this week knowing that we’re in a must-win it maybe makes it a little bit easier from a strategy standpoint if the cautions fall the right way, but we go to the racetrack every weekend looking to win.”
