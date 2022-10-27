ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
ALLENDALE, MI
abc57.com

Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
jack1065.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WDBO

2 killed after being ejected when car crashes into Michigan house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were killed Thursday evening after they were ejected from a car that crashed into a Michigan home, authorities said. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers discovered a vehicle had hit a home at about 6 p.m. EDT, WXMI-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt, according to the television station.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy