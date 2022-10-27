Read full article on original website
go955.com
Teen victim of Barry County fatal crash identified; Driver of vehicle suspected of operating while intoxicated
HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police have released the name of a teenager who died in a crash in Barry County’s Baltimore Township last week on Wednesday, October 26. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Zacharee Mason of Hastings who was found to have been ejected...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial on murder charges. Christopher Schurr was charged in June with second-degree murder after shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him, during a traffic stop on April 4. “There is...
wtvbam.com
Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man
A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Monday. Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced his decision after hearing testimony last week and seeing video about the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
wtvbam.com
Battle Creek Police identify woman murdered on W. Fountain Street on October 23
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the name of a woman found murdered a week ago on Saturday, October 22. Authorities say 81-year-old Betty Smith was found to have suffered stab wounds when they responded to her home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street around 5:45 p.m. that day.
wgvunews.org
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
Two cars exchange gunfire at Rivertown mall, no injuries reported
There were no reported injuries when people in two cars exchanged gunfire at RiverTown Crossings on Saturday, police say.
Driver and police officer exchange gunfire during chase in Benton Harbor area
Police in St. Joseph Township are investigating a shooting involving a police officer. The suspect is still on the loose
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
Police officer’s murder hearing, ArtPrize ending: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 23-28
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The police fatal shooting of a Black motorist that thrust Grand Rapids into the national conversation about policing of minority communities and a call for police reforms was front and center again this week. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press provided comprehensive coverage this week of the...
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
jack1065.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Police believe a 28-year-old woman from...
Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death
Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.
1 hospitalized after stabbing in Allendale Twp.
A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning stabbing in Allendale Charter Township.
‘Used knife, No remorse’: Suspected serial killer on police radar in 1996
In 1997, months after Sharon Hammack's body was found, a member of a task force investigating a string of murders interviewed Garry Artman at his home in Kentwood.
2 killed after being ejected when car crashes into Michigan house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were killed Thursday evening after they were ejected from a car that crashed into a Michigan home, authorities said. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers discovered a vehicle had hit a home at about 6 p.m. EDT, WXMI-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt, according to the television station.
Woman guilty of murder in 2021 Grand Haven shooting
A jury found a woman guilty of murder for the 2021 shooting death of a man in Grand Haven, court records show.
GRPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at party
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.
