NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $21k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Close Above 100 SMA Could Spark A Fresh Surge: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh surge if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000. Bitcoin is recovering losses from the $20,250 support zone. The price is trading below $20,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Will Crush Opposition At $21,000, Green November In The Making
Bitcoin is hanging out below resistance at $21,000 and could be gearing up for another leg to the upside in the coming days. The cryptocurrency broke out of a range last week, trending higher and reclaiming previously lost territory. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Why The DOGE Price Rally Could Foretell An Altcoin Season
The DOGE price action brings reminisces of the 2021 bull run to crypto traders and market participants. The meme coin is trending to the upside, supported by the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire purchased the social media for over $40 billion, and the market expects Dogecoin to play a role in its future.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive
Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level. DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone...
Investor Optimism Drops Slightly Despite Dow Recording Best Month Since 1976
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in overall market sentiment after US stocks recorded losses on Monday. The Dow Jones, however, notched its best month since 1976, with all the major indices ending a two-month losing streak. The US Federal Reserve is set to begin its...
NEWSBTC
Illuvium Price Prediction: Can ILV Reach $100 in 2023? Play-To-Earn Tokens that Might Explode Next Year
Illuvium has certainly proven to be one of the most popular P2E games in recent times. That was evident by the massive price rally that its native token went on. ILV surged throughout 2021, eventually reaching $1,938 before crashing. Illuvium lost 97% of its value, then slightly recovered to the present price of $65.
NEWSBTC
Reports Show Bear Market Didn’t Affect Crypto Fundamentals
Notably, the first half of the year brought the most drastic phase of crypto winter ever witnessed in the history of cryptocurrency. Coupled with the collapse of Terra and some crypto-related companies, the market was thrown into a state of crisis. However, a report from Fidelity Digital Assets implies that...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
World shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK — (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other world markets also advanced after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity has improved. U.S. futures and oil prices rose, while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Revisits $56, What Is Next For The Bulls?
Litecoin price witnessed an increase in value over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin surged more than 3%. The past week for LTC has remained quite positive for the altcoin as it logged over a 9% gain in that timeframe. The coin has continued to form...
NEWSBTC
Trick Or Treat For Bitcoin On Halloween Night? | BTCUSD Analysis October 31, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price action on Halloween night to see if the market is in for any tricks or treats. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 31, 2022. The forecast for Halloween night is cloudy with a chance of consolidation,...
NEWSBTC
Why This Bitcoin Indicator Points To Bullish Double Bottom
Bitcoin continues to push to the upside closing several daily candles on the green, positively impacting the crypto market. At the same time, the benchmark cryptocurrency trends upwards, and the general sentiment shifts into greed territory for the first time since May 2022. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...
NEWSBTC
Fed Could Hike Interest Rates By 75 BPS, Here’s What It Means For Bitcoin
The FOMC meeting is currently looming above the financial markets, including bitcoin, given that it is just a few days away. Previous interest rate hike trends and the fact that inflation remains a prominent threat have led to a negative outlook for the FOMC meeting. It is expected that another Fed interest rate hike is on the horizon, which will no doubt have a profound effect on the crypto market.
NEWSBTC
Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa. Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Reclaims $20,500; Here Are The Levels You Should Pay Attention To
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,800 with eyes set on $21,600. BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias as the price builds more bullish momentum above $20,300. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
NEWSBTC
Why XRP Holders Who Are Taking Profit Should Check These Data In The Coming Days
XRP has struggled to break out of a narrow range over the last few weeks and has failed to make any significant progress in terms of price pump. XRP struggles to surpass he crucial $0.53 resistance marker. The altcoin is swinging between narrow ranges in terms of price movement. Whales...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?
Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time. In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?
LINK’s price shows strength as it attempts a major breakout from its range channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the price eyes a rally to $12. LINK could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of its range channel, but the price has struggled to regain more strength as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges.
NEWSBTC
STEPN Falls Out of Top 100 Tokens by Market Cap – Why These Tokens are Gonna Push GMT Lower
STEPN is a lifestyle app that rewards users for selecting their favorite sneakers as NFTs, then walking and running outdoors to lead a healthy lifestyle. The project initially took off as users were excited to receive assets, which they could sell, for being active. The GMT token spiked, reaching just...
