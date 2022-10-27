Read full article on original website
skylinesportsmt.com
Montana State press conference – Brent Vigen on Northern Arizona
No. 3 Montana State posted a 43-38 win over No. 5 Weber State on October 22, 2022 to enter its bye week undefeated in Big Sky Conference play (5-0) and 7-1 overall. MSU begins November with a trip to Flagstaff to take on Northern Arizona. Montana State has not played at Walkup Skydome since 2017.
KULR8
Montana State's Kira Thomsen notches 1,000th career kill in loss at EWU
CHENEY, Wash. — Despite career performances from Kira Thomsen and Jourdain Klein, the Montana State volleyball team couldn’t hold off a late charging Eastern Washington squad as the Eagles rallied for a 25-22, 26-28, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11 win on Friday night at Reese Court. Thomsen, who finished with...
KULR8
Montana loses third straight, falls 24-21 to Weber State
OGDEN, Utah -- No. 11 Montana lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling 24-21 to No. 5 Weber State in Ogden. The 15th-ranked Wildcats defense put on an impressive performance, holding the Grizzlies to just 114 total offensive yards, 1.1 yards per carry on the ground, and -10 yards in the fourth quarter.
uiargonaut.com
Vandals unable to keep Bobcats at bay in 3-0 loss
Missed opportunities by Vandals let Montana State roar past in victory. Idaho was unable to take a set from the Montana State University Bobcats at Thursday night’s home game at Memorial Gym. The Vandals kept the game close in sets one and three, but mistakes and miscommunication cost them...
montanasports.com
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
KULR8
Montana Western holds MSU-Northern to 62 yards in big win
DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights. The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
Class AA soccer: Gallatin girls top Sentinel for state title, undefeated season
The Gallatin Raptors came in undefeated looking to do two things in the their state title game against the West three seed, Missoula Sentinel Spartans.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
montanasports.com
8-Man playoffs: Chaz Veland, Clintin Buyan push Ennis past Chinook in opening round
ENNIS — Chaz Veland rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Ennis defeated Chinook 19-6 in the first round of the 8-Man football playoffs. Veland scored on runs of 19 yards, 3 yards and 19 yards again as the Mustangs took a three-score lead in the third quarter.. Ennis' Clintin Buyan added 74 yards rushing. The Mustangs piled up 189 yards on 40 rushing attempts.
explorebigsky.com
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
discoveringmontana.com
The American Computer and Robotic Museum, Bozeman
The American Computer and Robotic Museum is located in Bozeman, Montana, and has been described in the past as ‘the best museum in the world’. The museum certainly qualifies as the oldest of its kind, devoted entirely to the progression of the information age and inspiring visitors young and old to dig into the past.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
KULR8
Yellowstone Nat’l Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner opens, entrance fees being waived
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner is open again, and the park announced it is waiving entrance fees on Sunday and Monday. As of Oct. 30, Old Gardiner Road is open to regular visitor traffic after being damaged in flooding this summer. As...
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
KULR8
Strong Gusty Winds
Strong to gusty southwest winds will affect the Livingston and Nye areas through Wednesday morning, occasionally reaching 60 mph. Drivers of high-profile vehicles, and those pulling trailers, may find travel difficult and hazardous.
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
