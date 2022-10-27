Read full article on original website
Related
Pole for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Mexico City
For the second time Max Verstappen has topped the qualifying times in Mexico City, but for the first time the World Champion will start from pole position in his Red Bull for Sunday’s FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken. Back in 2019, Verstappen was quickest in...
Conwright Credits Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for Career Boost
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jaden Conwright, the inaugural recipient of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, said the award did exactly what it was designed to do for young, aspiring drivers: to get seat time in IMSA competition, gain recognition, make connections and open doors that otherwise would have been closed.
The birth of a dynasty: Liam Hezemans is the 2022 EuroNASCAR 2 Champion!
A second generation race car driver is the new EuroNASCAR 2 Champion: Liam Hezemans rounded out his 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season with a perfect streak of four consecutive race wins to become the second member of the Hezemans family to win a European NASCAR championship. The Hendriks Motorsport driver sped to victory at Automotodrom Grobnik to overtake Alberto Naska in the overall standings in the very last race of the EuroNASCAR 2 season. The 19-year-old also took the victory in the Rookie Trophy.
24 for 4: Alon Day wins the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Championship
Alon Day wrote another page of NASCAR Whelen Euro Series history at the Automotodrom Grobnik: the Israeli ended up third in a wild EuroNASCAR PRO Final 2 in Croatia to score his record-breaking fourth European NASCAR Championship win. The PK Carsport driver experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the 17-lap showdown between himself and Gianmarco Ercoli, who was in a must-win situation in the championship battle. Patrick Lemarie won the race to become the 26th different EuroNASCAR PRO race winner in history.
SKI Autosport continues successful season at HSR Classic Daytona
After a successful partial season in GT America this year, next up for SKI Autosports is the 8th annual HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, November 3-6. SKI Autosports has entered three cars for the event including a 1985 IMSA GTO Dillon Chassis Corvette #55. The historic race car will take part in the sprint races on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, a precursor for the Classic 24 Hour race.
NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix
The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023
Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
One hand on the trophy: Alon Day edges Gianmarco Ercoli in a thrilling first Final
The balance in the battle for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title swung towards Alon Day in the EuroNASCAR PRO Final 1 at Automotodrom Grobnik. After 17 thrilling laps of pure racing, Day took the victory just 0.219 seconds ahead of his closest rival Gianmarco Ercoli, who trailed the whole race long right on the back bumper of the PK Carsport Camaro. With his fifth win of the season, Day is now 16 points ahead of Ercoli in the overall NWES standings.
The championship battle is on: Day and Tziortzis on pole
The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Finals at Automotodrom Grobnik kicked off with two thrilling qualifying sessions on Saturday morning. The winningest driver in NWES history and championship leader Alon Day topped Qualifying in EuroNASCAR PRO, setting the sails to win a record-breaking fourth title. In EuroNASCAR 2, Vladimiros Tziortzis dominated the rest of the field by lapping the track in 1:28.843. Liam Hezemans ended up second ahead of championship leader Alberto Naska.
Nitro Rallycross Continues Sunday with Full Slate of High Stakes Finals
Nitro Rallycross returned to Southern California Saturday, kicking off a wild weekend of racing at iconic Glen Helen Raceway as part of its inaugural global series. The disruptive new motorsport with, “cars that fly and tracks that thrill,” delivered the goods Saturday with gripping head-to-head action, tight passes and nail-biting finishes, all on a challenging course punctuated by a 100-ft gap jump.
CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Kyle Larson Pole Winner Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Win Press Conference. ALL OF THIS SEEMS TO BE COMING TWO OR THREE WEEKS LATE FOR YOU, AS FAR AS MAKING A PLAYOFF RUN. DO YOU LOOK AT THIS AS BUILDING FOR 2023 AT THIS POINT?. “No.. I view it...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Martinsville Post-Race Cup Quotes (FULL PACKAGE)
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang – “We were solid all day. We had the spin there early and recovered from that. We had a good call at the end by Matt McCall to take two tires, but we just weren’t quite strong enough. We kept locking up the left-front and had a good shot at it. I was gonna cross over the 14 and he parked it and then everybody ran over me from behind and just never got another shot at it, so that was unfortunate, but, overall, it was a really good race for our team and another day of solid progress.”
Devon Morgan claims World Short Track Championships at Charlotte
Devon Morgan’s fantastic 2022 campaign continued Saturday in the World Short Track Championships located at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track. Despite facing heavy odds from the start of his heat race, Morgan persevered through the adversity and drove up to the front of the field in the main event to add a World Short Track Championships victory to his growing resume.
Three World Short Track Hornet winners crowned, Heat Races set stage for Saturday's finale
The first three DIRTVision Hornet Features for the seventh annual World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte saw two repeat victors and a first-time winner. With 55 Hornets entered for the division’s marquee event, the field was split into three 15-lap Features Friday night. Zack Slone,...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0