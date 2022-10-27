Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
Employees, children enjoy Monster Mash Bash at Piedmont Columbus Regional
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, different departments at Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Halloween early with their annual Monster Mash Bash event. Employees dressed up in costumes, held games and gave out treats and prizes to children. “We have hospitalized patients that came down earlier today to sort of trick or treat, play some fun and games,” […]
WTVM
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An OB/GYN practice in Columbus was permanently closed after the death of the longtime gynecologist who owned the office. Now, his wife, daughter, and physicians are continuing his dedicated service to women in the fountain city with a wellness center. The goal is to provide women with not only their obstetrics and gynecology needs but their wellness as a whole.
Rotary Club of Columbus honors Home for Good Director Pat Frey for tireless work with homeless
A Columbus non-profit manager who works with the least among us was honored last week by a local civic club. United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley Vice President and director of Home for Good was caught off guard when she was recognized for her work in the Columbus homeless community. She even shed a tear. […]
The Columbus Museum holds groundbreaking ceremony for upcoming renovations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Museum celebrated upcoming renovations to its facility with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. A press release for the event calls it a “momentous day” that took place after almost five years of planning and fundraising. The renovations are expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. The renovated museum will feature […]
WTVM
Millions in CARES Act money still available for the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has millions of dollars to spend on just about whatever they need and city leaders are asking for your input on how the money should be spent. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded Columbus $78.4 million in Cares Act Money, half of that...
Americus Times-Recorder
Phoebe Sumter receives Community of Conscience Award
AMERICUS – Last week Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary President Janice Harris presented a special award to Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton in a ceremony held in the main lobby of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Phoebe Sumter was awarded the Community of Conscience Award from the Council on Volunteer Services Georgia...
WTVM
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
WTVM
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
WTVM
Rain in the forecast today, Monday morning across Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab the umbrella heading out the door as we close out the last few days of October with lots of rain in the forecast today. Showers/storms will roll throughout the Valley today, with maybe a few downpours at times but this rain is much needed. I know most people’s concern is if it’s going to rain on Halloween, and it will but those showers will mainly be before lunchtime.
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus pastor and Army veteran Roy Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus pastor and Army veteran who died on Sunday, Oct. 23. Roy Plummer was the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church. He passed away in his home at 84. Services for Plummer can be found below: Public Viewing at Faith Tabernacle […]
WTVM
Question on Muscogee County ballots about changing Sheriff’s title
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Countdown to election day. Early voting is almost over -- ending in Georgia this Friday, November 4th. Voters decide some top offices in the state including the governor and U.S. senate, but they will also be voting on some key questions on the ballot. One of...
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
WTVM
Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill. Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6. The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line. WestRock offered to...
WSFA
WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
WTVM
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Reverend Roy George Plummer. The visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, located at 1603 Floyd Road. On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., the funeral will...
wrbl.com
Columbus Fire unveils new fire truck, first in 5 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Monday morning to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. This is the first new fire truck to join the fleet in five years, according to the Columbus Fire Chief, Salvatore Scarpa. The...
WTVM
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
Comments / 0