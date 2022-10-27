ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Employees, children enjoy Monster Mash Bash at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, different departments at Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Halloween early with their annual Monster Mash Bash event. Employees dressed up in costumes, held games and gave out treats and prizes to children. “We have hospitalized patients that came down earlier today to sort of trick or treat, play some fun and games,” […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An OB/GYN practice in Columbus was permanently closed after the death of the longtime gynecologist who owned the office. Now, his wife, daughter, and physicians are continuing his dedicated service to women in the fountain city with a wellness center. The goal is to provide women with not only their obstetrics and gynecology needs but their wellness as a whole.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

The Columbus Museum holds groundbreaking ceremony for upcoming renovations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Museum celebrated upcoming renovations to its facility with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. A press release for the event calls it a “momentous day” that took place after almost five years of planning and fundraising. The renovations are expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. The renovated museum will feature […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Phoebe Sumter receives Community of Conscience Award

AMERICUS – Last week Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary President Janice Harris presented a special award to Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton in a ceremony held in the main lobby of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Phoebe Sumter was awarded the Community of Conscience Award from the Council on Volunteer Services Georgia...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Rain in the forecast today, Monday morning across Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab the umbrella heading out the door as we close out the last few days of October with lots of rain in the forecast today. Showers/storms will roll throughout the Valley today, with maybe a few downpours at times but this rain is much needed. I know most people’s concern is if it’s going to rain on Halloween, and it will but those showers will mainly be before lunchtime.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Reverend Roy George Plummer. The visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, located at 1603 Floyd Road. On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., the funeral will...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus Fire unveils new fire truck, first in 5 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Monday morning to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. This is the first new fire truck to join the fleet in five years, according to the Columbus Fire Chief, Salvatore Scarpa. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
COLUMBUS, GA

