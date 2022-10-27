ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wdrb.com

Lexington shoe company creating custom 'horse shoes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company is set to release the perfect pair of shoes for horses. Horse Kicks is based in Lexington. It was created by Lexington native and lifelong "sneakerhead" Marcus Floyd. He studied the art of shoe "decon/recon" at the Shoe Surgeon's SRGN Academy. Now, he has created shoes made for hooves.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond. LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago. “Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It has been just over two weeks since you watched the drawing for the 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air. That night we were able to talk with the lucky winner, 77-year-old Charles Wilson from St. Helens, Kentucky in lee county.
LEXINGTON, KY
bccolonels.com

Lexington’s Scarefest Brings Horror Fans Together.

Every year around Halloween, everyone tunes their TV’s into channels like Stars and AMC to watch the horror classics like “Halloween”, “Friday the Thirteenth”, “Scream”, “The Shining”, and “Nightmare on Elm Street”. It doesn’t matter how much of a fan you are of the horror genre, Lexington’s scarefest appeals to all of them.
LEXINGTON, KY
Garden & Gun

11th Annual Keeneland Cocktail Brunch

On Saturday, October 22, Garden & Gun hosted its eleventh annual Keeneland Cocktail Brunch at the historic Keene Place in Lexington, Kentucky. Guests celebrated the third weekend of Keeneland’s highly-anticipated Fall Meet with a signature Southern brunch, festive bourbon cocktails from Blade and Bow, and live music from Carrie Johnson and Taylor Hampton, followed by an exclusive view of the races from the Keeneland Clubhouse.
LEXINGTON, KY
manualredeye.com

REVIEW: My experience at Old Friends Farm & WinStar Farm

As a dedicated horse girl, growing up in Kentucky is the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. Kentucky is famous for its horse farms, and horses have attracted the eyes of numerous visiting celebrities, world leaders and politicians. Horses are unique creatures, and most are amazed at their features and abilities. I certainly was when my family and I visited two horse farms, WinStar and Old Friends Farms. Although both were uniquely different, both value one aspect only: the horses.
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Vehicle crashes into Lexington building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business. All lanes in the area have since reopened. WKYT has a...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Spreading hope through humor — Markey patient, comedian shares her story

LEXINGTON, Ky. — As a stand-up comedian, Debra Faulk is an expert at transforming life’s most difficult and uncomfortable moments into something that lifts others. Active in the local comedy scene, the 54-year-old Lexington native uses standup as a platform to shine a light on serious health issues, with much of her routine inspired by her family’s experiences: one sister dealt with intellectual disabilities while another had breast cancer, her brother served in Desert Storm and came back with PTSD, her father had dementia, and her mother was on dialysis.
LEXINGTON, KY
grcsmokesignals.net

Scooter’s Coffee opens in Winchester Oct. 31

A new drive-thru only coffee shop opens in Winchester Monday. Scooter’s Coffee is a national chain that was founded in 1998 and as of 2022 they are approaching 500 locations across the U.S. Scooter’s is opening five locations in Kentucky, starting with Winchester, Richmond, Georgetown, and two in Lexington....
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

