Town Center Hickory Road roundabout in Holly Springs nearly complete

A rendering shows what the flagpoles will look like. City of Holly Springs

The roundabout at Hickory Road in Holly Springs is approaching completion, the city announced.

Flag poles have been installed over the last week at the center of the roundabout, which will be a focal point for the Holly Springs Town Center.

Surrounding the United States, Georgia, and Holly Springs flags will be the flag representing each of the nation’s military services branches including the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force.

“As a Mayor and as a Marine veteran, I am proud to represent a community that so deeply respects and appreciates what each of the flags placed in the Hickory Road roundabout represents," Mayor Steven Miller said in a statement. "The City is proud to make this small gesture to the men and women who have courageously and selflessly served our nation to protect the American flag and all that it represents.”

Landscaping of the roundabout and illumination of flags is scheduled to be complete by the end of November.