Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Call of Duty Games Won’t Leave the PlayStation As Long as There is One Out There, Phil Spencer Says
The Call of Duty franchise is not going away from PlayStation consoles. Xbox head Phil Spencer mentioned in a recent Same Brain podcast that Microsoft wants to keep Call of Duty games playable on PlayStation consoles as long as there is one out there to shop to. The company assured...
techaiapp.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the PlayStation Game Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver?
The video game industry is about pushing the envelope to get ahead of the competition, whether on a game’s plot, level design, graphics, soundtrack, and gameplay. The transition from 2D gaming to 3D gaming with the introduction of video game consoles capable of rendering 3D graphics, such as the PlayStation 1 and the Nintendo 64, is a testament to this fact.
techaiapp.com
ForeVR Bowl Studio Raises $10M to Develop Wii Sports-style Quest Games
ForeVR Games, the VR studio behind Quest 2 titles such as ForeVR Bowl (2021) and ForeVR Darts (2021), announced a $10 million Series A funding round, something it’s using to further the creation of Wii Sports-style VR games. The Series A round was led by Lobby Capital, and features...
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.01): Quest Pro gets released, Quest 3 slated for 2023, and more!
HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE! Even if it is not part of the Italian tradition, probably Halloween is the right festivity for me, since I’m a ghost :). And in fact, for me, this one has been a pretty cool week: HTC Vive has selected me as one of the top 100 VR influencers (whatever this word means), Adello magazine featured me in its online publication, and today my company Vrroom will be a host of the afterparty of the Unity Unite event, with a concert of Blu DeTiger inside VRChat (Look for Unite2022 tag and you’ll find the world). So many exciting things are happening and I’m thankful to you all for the support you are giving me ❤
techaiapp.com
Meta Confirms Next Quest VR Headset Coming 2023
The device will supposedly cost somewhere between $300 and $500. The dust hasn’t even settled from the launch of the powerful Quest Pro, Meta’s $1,500 enterprise-focused VR headset and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already confirmed that we are getting another headset next year!. In an interview with...
techaiapp.com
ThousandEyes: the X-ray machine of the internet
It’s the early 2010s, and Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliviera are working well into the evening, developing their internet monitoring software ThousandEyes in their startup’s first office in San Francisco. The city is energy conscious enough that the lights in the building will go off at 6pm on the dot, and it takes a phone call and a passcode to get things back up and running. Oliviera has had enough of this, and has written a script using Twilio, which offers APIs to automate phone calls.
techaiapp.com
Geekbench was tricked: the Ryzen 7 7800X doesn’t exist
WTF?! For the last few days, the computer hardware microcosm of the internet has been awash with theories about an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X that appeared in the Geekbench database on October 27. It hadn’t been seen, heard, or rumored anywhere beforehand, which is almost unprecedented. Had AMD really made a 10-core Zen 4 CPU without anyone knowing?
techaiapp.com
OnePlus Nord Watch Review: A Basic Fitness Tracker for the Masses
The OnePlus Nord Watch is the brand’s first entry-level smartwatch in the Nord series. OnePlus Nord smartphones are typically budget to mid-range devices, so it’s no shocker to see an entry-level OnePlus smartwatch from the Nord ecosystem. We have plenty of choice in the sub-Rs. 5,000 smartwatch segment in India, both from local and Chinese companies, so what makes the Nord Watch special, and is it worth the asking price? Let’s find out.
techaiapp.com
Meta bad, metaverse bad – The Ghost Howls
After my usual Sunday tour of Twitter and Linkedin feed to gather news for my weekly newsletter, I feel the need of writing a rant about a trend I’m seeing online after the Meta Connect about Meta and its involvement in the “metaverse” field. Many journalists of...
techaiapp.com
God of War: Ragnarök, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, More: November Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
After last month’s flurry of AAA game launches, one would naturally expect the following days to be a barren wasteland. But, heading into November, PlayStation comes in hot with God of War Ragnarök, an epic-scale title promising a sombre father-son tale, that takes regular breaks to cleave incoming hordes of monsters. Following close behind is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, an extension to Activision’s free-to-play battle royale game, introducing the gigantic Al Mazrah map. Fans might recognise the setting from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 remake’s campaign segment.
techaiapp.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
techaiapp.com
Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, Meta’s in trouble and it’s time to admit self-driving cars ain’t gonna happen • TechCrunch
If you want this goodness in your inbox every Saturday, head on over here to sign up. Now, let’s get to it. most read (Elon edition, somewhat) Elon did it: He bought Twitter. The $44 billion acquisition closed this week and on day 1, the platform’s new owner “cleaned house,” Taylor and Amanda write, firing CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde. The purchase capped off months of ups and downs, and this week was no different. Darrell rounded up some highlights.
Comments / 0