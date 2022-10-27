Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
River Bluff Nursing Home taking applications for new oversight board
Changes are coming to Rockford's River Bluff Nursing Home after Winnebago County Board members approved the creation of an oversight board last week. River Bluff Nursing Home taking applications for new oversight board.
MyStateline.com
Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment
A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year. Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment.
MyStateline.com
Genoa-Kingston wins sectional game over Rockford Christian
Genoa-Kingston wins sectional game over Rockford Christian.
MyStateline.com
COVID-19 cases increase across Illinois
The expected fall COVID-19 surge has begun, as cases are starting to rise again. COVID-19 cases increase across Illinois.
MyStateline.com
Police: Rockford car thief caught after using victim's credit card
Rockford Police have arrested Braden Hogan, 27, on multiple charges after he reportedly stole a car at a local gas station and then tried to use the victim's credit card. Police: Rockford car thief caught after using victim's credit card.
MyStateline.com
Rockford man arrested after police pursuit, deadly rollover crash in Dekalb County
A Rockford man faces charges following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly rollover crash Saturday afternoon. Rockford man arrested after police pursuit, deadly rollover crash in Dekalb County.
MyStateline.com
Twisted Crypt Haunted House
Haunted houses are such a beloved Halloween tradition and tonight we’re at one of Rockford’s top 10 haunted houses of 2021 Twisted Crypt. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is over 10,000 square feet and has 10 interactive show rooms. Tonight, is the last night they are open for the season so don’t miss out on the scary fun!
MyStateline.com
Getting ready for a Halloween Makeup Battle with Annētta McBain
We’re getting ready to kick off our Halloween Makeup battle and we’re chatting with Annētta McBain about how all of us can do awesome, yet simple Halloween makeup looks at home. Annētta McBain is a professional makeup artist, entrepreneur, and owner of successful bridal shop Haute Bridal. She says that anyone can achieve great looks with simple techniques and drug store makeup.
MyStateline.com
The Ultimate Halloween Makeup Battle Continues
We’re checking back in on our makeup artists and they’re doing awesome! Saige is working on Kaylee with a werewolf attack inspired look and Dominique is doing a scary glam look with Sydney.
MyStateline.com
The Ultimate Halloween Makeup Battle with Tricoci University of Beauty Culture
When it comes to Halloween, the makeup you wear can add the perfect touch to any costume. Tonight, we have Saige Tucker and Dominique Perez from Tricoci University of Beauty Culture to battle it out for the best Halloween Makeup on models Sydney Jason and Kaylee Tucker.
MyStateline.com
Patchy dense fog early Saturday morning
There’s patchy fog out there this morning so be cautious, especially while driving. DeKalb is seeing a major reduction in visibility, they’re down to only three tenths of a mile of visibility. Fog will lift by mid-morning allowing that sunshine to return. Early Saturday morning temperatures are in...
MyStateline.com
A few isolated showers possible Sunday evening
There is some lighter patchy fog Sunday morning but not as dense compared to yesterday, just allow a little bit of extra time for traveling. Early Sunday morning temperatures are much better than the temperatures that we saw to start our weekend off when we were near freezing level. We are in the lower to mid 40s for the most part under mostly cloudy skies.
