ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

River Bluff Nursing Home taking applications for new oversight board

Changes are coming to Rockford's River Bluff Nursing Home after Winnebago County Board members approved the creation of an oversight board last week. River Bluff Nursing Home taking applications for …. Changes are coming to Rockford's River Bluff Nursing Home after Winnebago County Board members approved the creation of an...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment

A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year. Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment. A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year. Body of Korean...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Genoa-Kingston wins sectional game over Rockford Christian

Genoa-Kingston wins sectional game over Rockford …. Genoa-Kingston wins sectional game over Rockford Christian. The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned back home after almost 70 years. 32-year-old shot in Rockford. A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Body of Korean War POW returns...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

COVID-19 cases increase across Illinois

The expected fall COVID-19 surge has begun, as cases are starting to rise again. The expected fall COVID-19 surge has begun, as cases are starting to rise again. The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned back home after almost 70 years. 32-year-old shot in Rockford. A...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Police: Rockford car thief caught after using victim's credit card

Rockford Police have arrested Braden Hogan, 27, on multiple charges after he reportedly stole a car at a local gas station and then tried to use the victim's credit card. Police: Rockford car thief caught after using victim’s …. Rockford Police have arrested Braden Hogan, 27, on multiple charges...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Twisted Crypt Haunted House

Haunted houses are such a beloved Halloween tradition and tonight we’re at one of Rockford’s top 10 haunted houses of 2021 Twisted Crypt. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is over 10,000 square feet and has 10 interactive show rooms. Tonight, is the last night they are open for the season so don’t miss out on the scary fun!
MyStateline.com

Getting ready for a Halloween Makeup Battle with Annētta McBain

We’re getting ready to kick off our Halloween Makeup battle and we’re chatting with Annētta McBain about how all of us can do awesome, yet simple Halloween makeup looks at home. Annētta McBain is a professional makeup artist, entrepreneur, and owner of successful bridal shop Haute Bridal. She says that anyone can achieve great looks with simple techniques and drug store makeup.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

The Ultimate Halloween Makeup Battle Continues

We’re checking back in on our makeup artists and they’re doing awesome! Saige is working on Kaylee with a werewolf attack inspired look and Dominique is doing a scary glam look with Sydney.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Patchy dense fog early Saturday morning

There’s patchy fog out there this morning so be cautious, especially while driving. DeKalb is seeing a major reduction in visibility, they’re down to only three tenths of a mile of visibility. Fog will lift by mid-morning allowing that sunshine to return. Early Saturday morning temperatures are in...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

A few isolated showers possible Sunday evening

There is some lighter patchy fog Sunday morning but not as dense compared to yesterday, just allow a little bit of extra time for traveling. Early Sunday morning temperatures are much better than the temperatures that we saw to start our weekend off when we were near freezing level. We are in the lower to mid 40s for the most part under mostly cloudy skies.
SYCAMORE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy