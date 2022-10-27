Read full article on original website
KIKS Sanlitun Store by ROOI Design & Research
ROOI Design & Research take us to another universe of retail where the infinite intergalactic world and fashion metaphorically collide. Taking cues from the majestic planets of the Solar System and principles found in classical Chinese painting, KIKS retail store is an interchangeable display that cleverly encapsulates a level of adaptability to accommodate the varied brands displayed within.
1 Hotel Central Park is a Verdant Manhattan Haven
To craft an oasis of lush greenery within the concrete jungle of Manhattan is no casual feat. One block proximity to the south entrance of splendid Central Park certainly aids in the effort, as does a holistic commitment to biophilic design, yet the city’s hustle and bustle naturally infiltrates this urban retreat. 1 Hotel Central Park represents the best of both New York’s vibrancy and its guests’ desire for sanctuary. A sylvan haven within the beating heart of New York, the luxe hotel’s stunning, three-story living wall exterior – comprised of individually planted pots of English ivy – hints at the environmental ethos within.
