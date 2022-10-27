ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Katie Britt to hold campaign rally in Madison with Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Katie Britt, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama, will hold a campaign rally Monday in Madison and will be accompanied by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth as well as leaders in the state legislature will join Britt at the event set for 11 a.m. at Black Patch Distillery, located at 500 Lanier Road in Madison.
ALABAMA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Alabama will likely see stimulus check for up to $400

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra money collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Victims of Crime and Leniency celebrates 40th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In 1982, Alabama had no laws in the books to support crime victims in the state. That changed because of one woman, Miriam Shehane. She founded the Montgomery organization, Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “I can’t believe it’s been...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Flu and RSV cases on the rise in Alabama

Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are rising in parts of the country including here in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu like illnesses are up from last week and higher compared to numbers during last year's flu season. Flu cases in the East Central district...
ALABAMA STATE

