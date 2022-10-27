Read full article on original website
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
WSFA
Amendment will remove word ‘orphan’ from Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “yes” vote on Amendment 5 will remove the term “orphans’ business” from the Alabama Constitution because the term “orphan” isn’t used anymore. “There’s nothing in Alabama law that deals with orphans, so there’s no orphans quarter, no...
Alabama judge who called Kay Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw,’ mocked Asians and cursed to return from suspension
A suspended Mobile judge who called Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw,” mocked Asians and cursed is returning to the bench after agreeing to several requirements, including judicial ethics and cultural sensitivity training, according to a report. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, suspended since the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission...
Katie Britt to hold campaign rally in Madison with Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Katie Britt, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama, will hold a campaign rally Monday in Madison and will be accompanied by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth as well as leaders in the state legislature will join Britt at the event set for 11 a.m. at Black Patch Distillery, located at 500 Lanier Road in Madison.
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
Alabama State Parks will drop rule requiring concealed carry permits next year
You will be able to carry a firearm in any Alabama state park without a permit next year, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
Alabama will likely see stimulus check for up to $400
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra money collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $200 could be sent out in Alabama
Alabama residents might be able to expect some extra pocket change sometime next year, if approved by the state's legislation.
Alabama school district celebrates growing Hispanic population: ‘Amazing and beautiful’
A high school auditorium erupted with cheers as a group of older and younger students converged on the stage, melding a mix of Latin American art forms in a Carnival-style dance called “Los Chinelos.”. “He’s doing the iguana! He’s doing the iguana!” one student screamed, pointing to a classmate...
These are some of Alabama’s most haunted locations
Whether you're near Mobile Bay or taking in the sights of the Rocket City, there's a ghost story for each and every corner of Alabama.
Why stripping the Alabama Constitution of racist language is a joke
This is an opinion column. Alabama voters will soon have a chance to ratify a new iteration of the state’s constitution, a model finally stripped of racist language that checkered that document for more than a century. Good, but…. Whoop-de-freakin’-do. Because racist language is the least of that...
utv44.com
Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
WSFA
Victims of Crime and Leniency celebrates 40th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In 1982, Alabama had no laws in the books to support crime victims in the state. That changed because of one woman, Miriam Shehane. She founded the Montgomery organization, Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “I can’t believe it’s been...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?
The state and cities of Alabama will split nearly $300 million in legal funds from companies that produced and distributed addictive opioid painkillers, and now they face big decisions about how to spend it. Some legal observers are closely watching how the process plays out in states across the country...
Suspect in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart extradited to Alabama
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County father is back in Alabama. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies extradited Jones to Alabama from Oklahoma. He was booked into the jail just before 9:30 p.m....
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
ABC 33/40 News
Flu and RSV cases on the rise in Alabama
Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are rising in parts of the country including here in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu like illnesses are up from last week and higher compared to numbers during last year's flu season. Flu cases in the East Central district...
