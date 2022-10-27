Read full article on original website
Roseburg Police K9 helps in arrest of suspected California drug traffickers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men Saturday for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County., the agency reported in a news release. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53-year-old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, Calif.,...
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
Police: With fentanyl overdoses rising, no street drug is safe
EUGENE, Ore. — Amid reports of 'rainbow fentanyl' across the country, Eugene Police want to remind the community that no street drug is safe. According to police, the drug can appear similar to candy, and can take the form of pills, powder, and blocks that look like chalk. Eugene...
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said around 7:45 p.m. Monday. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to the hospital including a small child and a pregnant female, the department stated on social media.
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
Cedar Creek Fire now 68% contained
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Friday afternoon, the Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team transferred command of the Cedar Creek Fire to a Type 3 organization. With the reduction in fire behavior with the past weeks rain and precipitation, Cedar Creek Fire crews are transitioning to a smaller organization as a result in the reduction of fire behavior over the last week.
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
Lanning on Colorado: 'They've at times been playing with some resiliency, some new life'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's next opponent on the Pac-12 football schedule is Colorado - a team that's had a tumultuous season. The Buffaloes moved on from head coach Karl Dorrell at the beginning of October. But in their next game, they were able to upset Cal...
OSAA Volleyball State Championship brackets set
EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA Volleyball State Tournaments begin on Friday, Nov. 4. The 6A & 5A championships take place at Forest Grove High School. The 4A & 3A championships take place at Springfield High School. The 2A & 1A championships take place at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Ducks Football: Seven McGee confirms departure from team
EUGENE, Ore. — In University of Oregon football news, multiple outlets reported early Monday that receiver Seven McGee was entering the transfer portal. A few hours later, he confirmed his departure, tweeting, "All love to oregon and the program much love and respect! Can't wait to find a new home ! In the mean time it's time to work !"
Oregon football wins 7th straight game, defeats Cal 42-24
BERKELEY, Calif. — After a shaky first quarter, #8 Oregon settled into the game and picked up a road win over the California Golden Bears 42-24. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a sensational game with six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing scores. The Ducks had 586 yards...
Despite double-digit win at Cal, Oregon football admits they can play better
BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon’s motto coming into the week was hungry and humble. Oregon defeated Cal Saturday, 42-24, and make no mistake: the Ducks wanted this win - just not in this way. And that’s where the humbling lessons come in. Despite this trip to Berkley seeming...
Ducks cruise in exhibition win over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore. — Led by a game-high 12 points apiece from a pair of freshmen in Jennah Isai and Grace VanSlooten, Oregon handled Carroll College 72-41 in an exhibition contest Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena, UO Athletics reported. VanSlooten shot 6-for-12 from the field added a team-leading nine...
Fans react to Beavers being ranked for first time since 2013
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The wait is finally over. Oregon State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2013 preseason. We took to twitter to ask Beaver fans what they were doing in 2013:. “Senior in HS. Geez that was forever ago," said @Beav0060718.
Top high school football plays of the week - Halloween edition!
EUGENE, Ore. — To celebrate this Halloween, let's take a look at the most haunting hits, petrifying passes, and spooky sacks from this week in high school football:. 5: Unlike Sam Darnold, no seeing ghosts for Pleasant Hill quarterback Breasan Holliday. He celebrates the holiday weekend by stabbing the defense with a deep pass to Colton Kaiser. Big-time touchdown for the Billies.
