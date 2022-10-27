ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

AZFamily

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on "rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication," court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A wrong-way driver is said to have caused a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, leaving that driver dead and four others injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jose Luis Palma Molina, died at the scene. Detectives say that Molina was driving north in the southbound lanes on 75th Avenue and crashed into three oncoming cars while driving in the wrong direction.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink

A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Man has serious injuries after being hit by car in Waddell

WADDELL, Ariz. — A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Waddell Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of 175th and Olive avenues around 2 p.m. for reports of a man struck by a car.
WADDELL, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

3 people injured after car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people are injured after the SUV they were traveling in was t-boned in west Phoenix Friday night. Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Preliminary information from...
PHOENIX, AZ
