Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
KTAR.com
Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles
PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
1 dead after four-vehicle crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said. Fire crews arrived to find four vehicles involved in a crash near 75th Avenue & West Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. One man,...
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
A suspect is now in custody after 3 GCU students were killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX — Authorities have filed criminal charges against the driver who allegedly caused a wrong-way collision earlier this month that killed three Grand Canyon University students. Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, was booked into jail Friday on three counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of endangerment for the crash...
Man found shot to death inside crashed car in west Phoenix, suspect still at large
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in west Phoenix. Police said just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, police said they found...
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A wrong-way driver is said to have caused a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, leaving that driver dead and four others injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jose Luis Palma Molina, died at the scene. Detectives say that Molina was driving north in the southbound lanes on 75th Avenue and crashed into three oncoming cars while driving in the wrong direction.
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
AZFamily
1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
Alleged wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed three GCU students
A man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way crash that killed three Grand Canyon University students.
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink
A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
Man has serious injuries after being hit by car in Waddell
WADDELL, Ariz. — A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Waddell Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of 175th and Olive avenues around 2 p.m. for reports of a man struck by a car.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
AZFamily
Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
3 people injured after car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Three people are injured after the SUV they were traveling in was t-boned in west Phoenix Friday night. Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Preliminary information from...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0