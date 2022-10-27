Read full article on original website
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Swirled Tahini Cups
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re nutty, creamy, chocolaty and come together in a flash. “I am the biggest fan of peanut butter cups,”...
Cheesy Mushroom-Spinach Mini Frittatas
Whether you're hosting a casual weekend brunch or you're looking for a quick and tasty way to perk up your weekday breakfast routine, these veggie-packed frittatas are a sure-fire win. Made using regular-sized muffin tins, this recipe is a great way to make a big batch of at once. Thanks...
Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo)
These iconic Brazilian bread rolls are chock full of cheesy goodness!. Cheese bread, or Pão de Queijo, is a popular snack and breakfast food in Brazil. These small baked cheese rolls – about one inch in diameter – can be made in large batches for families and groups to enjoy throughout the day. The first thing you notice when taking a bite of Brazilian cheese bread is its elasticity, which is different from that of normal bread. This chewier texture – that still retains a delightful puffy fluffiness – is tapioca flour, which dates back more than 200 years as a popular and inexpensive ingredient in Brazilian regional baking.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Chantilly Cream is the Secret to Decadent Desserts
Upgrade your holiday desserts with this vanilla-scented cream
Denny's Is Adding 3 New Options to Its Menu
Starting on October 26, Denny's is adding three new items to its menu, created in partnership with TikTokers for its Social Stars Influenced Menu. The menu items include pancakes, steak, and a milkshake. The new items can be ordered online, in-store, and through the Denny's app. First, there's the Banana...
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
I Made Ina Garten’s Apple Crisp—and It’s the Best Way to Eat Fresh-Picked Apples
Ina Garten is known for her homestyle recipes, from her famous coconut cake to the best potato salad. But when fall comes around? The Barefoot Contessa makes one of her all-time favorite desserts: apple crisp. This old-fashioned apple crisp starts with plenty of apples and is piled high with an...
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Pull-Apart Butter Roll Loaves
Ditch the dinner rolls this holiday season, and make a flaky, pull-apart bread instead. Much like a buttery croissant, this recipe uses sheets of dough brushed with softened butter and stacked inside a bread pan to create distinct layers of fluffy goodness. This recipe makes two loaves, but even if...
Everyone's Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is Hugely Discounted for Way Day 2
Ah, air frying—that's the cooking method that deploys ultra-hot air to cook meals with way less oil, and in turn, makes it healthier for you—is arguably the top sensation among busy people trying to get a good dinner on the table—fast. And today's your lucky day, because one of the most renowned air fryers, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, is 32 percent off at the Way Day 2 sale.
