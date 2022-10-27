ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bulletin

State to discuss Killingly school board complaint this week

After months of investigation, the state Board of Education on Wednesday is expected to take action concerning a citizen group’s complaint lodged against the Killingly school board. On Monday, the state Board of Education requested the state board find “there is reasonable cause to believe that the Killingly Board of Education has failed or is unable to make reasonable provisions to implement the educational interests of the state of Connecticut.” ...
KILLINGLY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy