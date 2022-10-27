Read full article on original website
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
ccxmedia.org
Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
willmarradio.com
Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash
(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
Eagan police searching for missing 23-year-old
EAGAN, Minn. -- The search continues for a man who's been missing since early Sunday morning. 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30.Several agencies, including Eagan Police and Fire, as well as State Patrol, helped in the search with helicopters in the skies, as well as boots on the ground on Monday morning. They covered a lot of area surrounded Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle Road.Law enforcement was joined by hundreds of volunteers in the search. Those volunteers went beyond the scope of Borca's friends and family....
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
willmarradio.com
1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings
(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp
A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend. Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson. According to...
Car crashes into building causing partial collapse in Cottage Grove
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed into a building, causing it to partially collapse in Cottage Grove. Police said a driver lost control of the car, causing him to jump the curb and strike the building.He was treated and released on the scene.There are no injuries or citations and police say the building is vacant.
mprnews.org
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Apple Valley boy is found safe
An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley was canceled early Monday after the boy was found safe in Minneapolis. “The child has been found safe and his non-custodial father is in custody. Thank you to all who helped search for him,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just before 5 a.m.
Mother, sister remember Charlie Alleman
Charlie Alleman had made an important decision. He was on his way to his late shift at a glass company in Shakopee. He had decided to put in his two-week notice that night. Charlie had been bullied there and, with encouragement from his sister and mother, he was ready to be done. It was 11:45 [...]
fox9.com
Three people shot in Minneapolis drive-by shooting on Lake Street 'Things are not getting better'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Officers from Minneapolis's third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Lake Street, near Hiawatha Avenue, at 3:02 p.m. and located three injured victims, all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds: a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 65-year-old woman, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos. No injuries were reported.
Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive
Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
fox9.com
14-year-old boy seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A teen boy was seriously hurt overnight after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood. Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. for the crash at Penn Avenue North at 42nd Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old who was seriously hurt and unconscious at the scene.
Man dies after fight escalates to gunfire in Minneapolis
A man died in south Minneapolis Friday after a fight escalated into gunfire. The shooting was reported at 11:25 p.m. on the 2700 block of 15 Avenue South, with police arriving to find a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside a residence. According to preliminary police information, an "altercation"...
fox9.com
Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say
(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
